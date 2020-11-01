Medical kits tell of doctors' lives in early McLean County, Civil War

The McLean County Historical Society began collecting objects associated with the history of our communities very soon after it was formed in 1892. This amazing forethought by the organization’s founders meant that many early items were preserved in our collections. A prime example of such an item and the amazing story that goes with it is the surgical kit used by Dr. Wanton H. Parker, a native of New York who arrived in McLean County in 1840 and settled in Stouts Grove, just west of Concord (known today as Danvers). Parker arrived with his six children, Fidelia Ann, Robert, Mary Clara, Polly, John, and Hannah — the youngest was still an infant. His wife, Rosanna, was not with them, having recently passed away.
As a husband, Parker was undoubtedly grief stricken as well as at a loss for how to best handle the responsibility of raising his children on his own. Whether she died from complications of childbirth, an illness or an unfortunate accident is unknown. But in desperate need of assistance with his children, Parker moved to the area to be near family. His younger brother and fellow doctor, Dr. James E. Parker, had arrived in McLean County four years earlier and settled in Wilkesboro, now a ghost town, just east of Concord.
The brothers had much work ahead of them as McLean County’s population was growing. Between 1835 and 1837, eight new towns and many additions were laid out in McLean County. Concord and nearby Wilkesboro were both on the stage route from Bloomington to Peoria and Pekin. Wanton settled in, and in 1843 married Ann Patterson. Two years later, James, whose first wife had left him, married Sophronia Berdette.
The two brothers continued their practices, carrying their tools and medicines with them as they treated their neighbors’ illnesses and injuries in their homes.
James was likely the physician who responded to an 1840 accident on the Peter McCullough farm 3 miles east of Wilkesboro. William McCullough’s arm had been caught in a threshing machine. Torn to pieces, it had to be amputated. Osborn Barnard, also of Wilkesboro, was present and said McCullough sat back and quietly smoked a cigar during the procedure — which James completed without anesthesia!
Despite the loss of his right arm, McCullough was commissioned lieutenant colonel of the 4th Illinois Cavalry during the Civil War and was present with his regiment at the battles to take Fort Henry and Fort Donelson and at the battle of Shiloh. On the night of Dec. 5, 1862, McCullough's regiment found themselves surrounded by Confederate forces who demanded their surrender. It was reported that with his sword in his left hand, he took the reins of his horse in his teeth and galloped up and down the line refusing to surrender. Confederate soldiers opened fire and killed McCullough instantly.
That said, except in times of war, the need for amputations was rare. The skills most needed by frontier doctors were those used to treat illness and minor injuries. As frontier doctors, Wanton and James frequently placed themselves in danger by exposing themselves to the contagious diseases of their patients. Recovery was expected in the case of colds and viruses, but smallpox, typhus, yellow fever and cholera could be deadly.
In the spring of 1849, Wanton was summoned to a Stouts Grove neighbor who was sick with cholera, a bacterial infection of the intestines spread through contaminated water or food that caused severe diarrhea. In the process of treating his neighbor, he too contracted the disease and died on June 28, leaving behind his second wife, Ann, and the younger of his first wife’s children with no income.
The 1850 census shows Ann and Wanton’s youngest daughter, Hannah, then 10, living with James and Sophronia. James was still practicing medicine and had Wanton’s surgical kit. But at some point James' son, Dr. Robert Parker, gave the surgical kit to Dr. Lee Smith.
A McLean County native, Smith graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University where he studied agriculture and medicine before attending Rush Medical College in Chicago. He completed the program there in 1852 and returned to his hometown of Hudson to practiced medicine.
In the fall of 1856, Smith decided to move to Bloomington. More physicians were needed there as its population had more than doubled from 1,600 in 1850 to 5,000 in 1855 — a change set in motion by the arrival of the railroad in 1852.
Smith boarded in the home of Dr. Thomas P. Rogers. It was there that he met Dr. Rogers’s niece, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Rogers, of New Lisbon, Ohio, whom he married in 1857. A short time later, Smith purchased the medical practice and home of DR. E.E. Hoover at 43 W. Mulberry St. (later 511 W. Mulberry St.). Smith and Lizzie raised their three children and retired there.
Called to Washington, D.C., after the start of the Civil war, Smith was assigned to the Union Hotel, an improvised hospital in Georgetown. Smith began his service as an assistant contract surgeon in December 1862, having arrived with his personal medicine kit, and just possibly Dr. Wanton Parker’s surgical kit. During his eight months at the hospital, Smith’s skills as both a doctor and surgeon were tested each time he treated a wounded soldier.
In the thick of it, Smith and other doctors rushed from patient to patient with their surgical kits, cutting, sawing or patching up soldiers as best they could. Often there was no time for sleep. “All was hurry and confusion,” recalled Louisa May Alcott, who served as a nurse at the Union Hospital for six weeks during the winter that Smith served. She described conditions in the hospital as a “perfect pestilence box ... cold, damp dirty, full of vile odors from wounds, kitchens, wash-rooms, and stables.”
Conditions were ripe for disease. Smith was sent to the “pest house” 3 miles outside of the city to treat soldiers with smallpox. He eventually contracted the disease but survived, later noting he was glad for the experience because he was afterward immune.
Smith’s service as a contract surgeon ended in June 1863, and he returned home to his family and medical practice in Bloomington. Beside his personal practice, he worked as a physician and surgeon for St. Joseph’s Hospital and was named chief of staff in 1903. Smith died at the age of 79 on October 17, 1911.
The surgical kit used by Dr. Wanton Parker and possibly by Smith, too, is a featured artifact in the Museum’s exhibit, "Challenges, Choices, & Change: Working for a Living."
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator for the museum.
