Medical kits tell of doctors' lives in early McLean County, Civil War

The brothers had much work ahead of them as McLean County’s population was growing. Between 1835 and 1837, eight new towns and many additions were laid out in McLean County. Concord and nearby Wilkesboro were both on the stage route from Bloomington to Peoria and Pekin. Wanton settled in, and in 1843 married Ann Patterson. Two years later, James, whose first wife had left him, married Sophronia Berdette.

The two brothers continued their practices, carrying their tools and medicines with them as they treated their neighbors’ illnesses and injuries in their homes.

James was likely the physician who responded to an 1840 accident on the Peter McCullough farm 3 miles east of Wilkesboro. William McCullough’s arm had been caught in a threshing machine. Torn to pieces, it had to be amputated. Osborn Barnard, also of Wilkesboro, was present and said McCullough sat back and quietly smoked a cigar during the procedure — which James completed without anesthesia!