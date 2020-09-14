Meet the 26 McLean County women nominated for Women of Distinction

A panel of judges will review the nominations and select one winner in each category. Selection will be based on qualities of leadership, areas of achievement, demonstrated alignment to the YWCA mission and improving McLean County through work or volunteer activities.

YWCA McLean County also received applications for the Kaitlyn Erdman WINGS award, a scholarship funded by Women of Distinction winners. This year's awardees, who will be recognized at the live-streamed Women of Distinction event, are Aly Frantzen, Nicki Petersen, Ashlee Sang, Authrine Singleton and Jewel Woodard.

Reservations to attend the virtual event may be made for free, but there are additional options to serve as fundraisers for YWCA programming, as the traditional event has done. These include the ability to purchase take-and-bake meals prepared by A to Z Catering and raffle tickets for a diamond bracelet.

IF YOU GO WHAT: YWCA Women of Distinction Awards event WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 WHERE: Virtual event RESERVATIONS: Free, but must be made at ywcamclean.org/womenofdistinction