Meet the 26 McLean County women nominated for Women of Distinction

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-six McLean County women have been nominated to receive a YWCA McLean County Woman of Distinction Award.
The 31st Annual Women of Distinction Awards event will be conducted online and live-streamed this year, rather than in person, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be 6 p.m. Oct. 15.
"We are excited to once again recognize outstanding women in our community," said YWCA McLean County President and CEO Liz German. "It has been an incredibly tough year with the pandemic and, as expected, women are standing taller than ever to fill roles in their workplaces and families."
Twenty-six women have been nominated in one of six categories: business/education; community leadership (as a volunteer); human services; Mission Impact (working to eliminate racism and empower women); STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math); or Promise (for a woman in her career for five years or less).
This year's nominees are:
- Rev. Dr. Brigitte Black, Wayman AME Church
- Dr. Jessica Bruin, Eastland Lifestyle Center
- Monica Bullington, RE/MAX Rising
- Olivia Butts, Illinois State University
- Linda Foster, Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP
- Sarah Grammer, Normal Township
- Willie Holton Halbert, Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP
- Roxanne Hartrich, Kara and Kaylee's Kloset
- Rachel Hatch, ISU
- Rebecca Henderson, SMARTpath Education Services, LLC
- Doris Houston, ISU
- Angell Howard, ISU
- Cassidy Jury, Heartland Community College
- Christy Kosharek, Marcfirst
- Edwina Martria Lane, Carle BroMenn Medical Center
- Frances Maddox, America's Gold Star Families
- Trisha Malott, McLean County Behavioral Health
- Dr. Christa Platt, ISU
- Jan Proeber, Carle BroMenn Medical Center
- Jennifer Sedbrook, ISU
- Ashley Stacey, Bloomington Police Department
- Dr. Tina Williams Thompson, ISU
- Sarah Tunall, Bloomington-Normal YMCA
- Rev. Mollie Ward, Carle BroMenn Medical Center
- Michelle Whited, ISU
- Julie Workman, Make Your Own Rules Marketing
A panel of judges will review the nominations and select one winner in each category. Selection will be based on qualities of leadership, areas of achievement, demonstrated alignment to the YWCA mission and improving McLean County through work or volunteer activities.
YWCA McLean County also received applications for the Kaitlyn Erdman WINGS award, a scholarship funded by Women of Distinction winners. This year's awardees, who will be recognized at the live-streamed Women of Distinction event, are Aly Frantzen, Nicki Petersen, Ashlee Sang, Authrine Singleton and Jewel Woodard.
Reservations to attend the virtual event may be made for free, but there are additional options to serve as fundraisers for YWCA programming, as the traditional event has done. These include the ability to purchase take-and-bake meals prepared by A to Z Catering and raffle tickets for a diamond bracelet.
