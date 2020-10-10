Meet the 'four-legged firemen’ that once aided Bloomington department

“To the fire itself, the horses never get thoroughly accustomed,” added The Pantagraph. The Great Fire was particularly hard on the city’s four-legged firemen. “The old horses, as well as the new ones, would wheel around from the falling glass and sparks and it was out of the question to lay hoses in some desired quarters.”

In the spring of 1904 the department faced a shortage of equine power. “Not only are the right kind of animals difficult to locate, but the price is almost prohibitive,” reported The Daily Bulletin, another Bloomington newspaper. Most telling was a comment by Chief Henry Mayer, who was “beginning to think that it will be necessary to operate automobile fire apparatus in the near future if there is no increase in the stock of available horses.”

The motor era finally began on December 11, 1911, the day the fire department purchased its first “motorized apparatus,” a Seagrave chemical truck equipped with hose, ladders and a dry powder to put out small fires.