Memorial service planned for ISU professor killed in McLean County crash

NORMAL — A memorial service will be held Thursday for Daniel Engler, the Bloomington man who was killed last week in a crash outside Ellsworth.

Engler, 40, was an assistant professor in the Department of Management and Quantitative Methods in the College of Business at Illinois State University. He started at the school in August 2015.

A memorial service is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane in Bloomington, and via Zoom, according to a statement from ISU.

He died July 9 from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel roadway near the intersection of 2675 East 1000 North Road near Ellsworth.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

