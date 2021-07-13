Memorial service planned for ISU professor killed in McLean County crash

NORMAL — A memorial service will be held Thursday for Daniel Engler, the Bloomington man who was killed last week in a crash outside Ellsworth.
Engler, 40, was an assistant professor in the Department of Management and Quantitative Methods in the College of Business at Illinois State University. He started at the school in August 2015.
A memorial service is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane in Bloomington, and via Zoom, according to a statement from ISU.
He died July 9 from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel roadway near the intersection of 2675 East 1000 North Road near Ellsworth.
People are also reading…
Listen Now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short'
Need help planning the perfect vacation? Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk summer road trips in the latest 'Long Story Short' podcast.
Guest reporter Tim Eggert breaks down Lee Enterprises' three part series on farm nutrient runoff. Tune in later to hear recaps of Illinois redistricting, menthol cigarette bans, and a bill written by Pontiac high schoolers that went before the Illinois Senate.
What are your favorite summertime festivals? This week Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry hit all the highlights in local government, health, and more, plus a fun conversation about upcoming events.
Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give all the highlights in community, government, and education news in Central Illinois. Stay tuned to the end for a conversation about all the cute baby photos featured with our Mother's Day series!
In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about spring, farmers markets, and Yahoo Answers shutting down forever.
In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down local coverage and reactions to the Derek Chauvin murder trial and verdict.
In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss a worrying trend in coronavirus cases and an event honoring the life of Rica Rountree.
We're back! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down coverage of local elections across Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois news rooms. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Lee Enterprises' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Lyndsay Jones recap Central Illinois news, including a discussion on the history of Steak 'n Shake. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.