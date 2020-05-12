Merit Badge Fair in Clinton canceled
Clinton High School teacher Fred Knap guides a group of Scouts through their Drafting merit badge, continuing teaching even in his summertime off.

CLINTON — A merit badge fair in Clinton that annually draws at least 450 scouts, leaders, volunteers, counselors and others has been canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair, sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 1142, allowed scouts to work on 28 different merit badges on the campus of the Exelon power plant. Scouts were from Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Washington and California.

"We have been very proud of the diversity of youth able to attend, the skill of the merit badge counselors both locally and from all over the state helping the youth and the support of the community," said Assistant Scoutmaster Ed Cicenas. "Expanding to include boy and girl troops was a fantastic blessing for last year. ... Unfortunately, that very diversity serves as a potential source of problems. Ultimately, we do not believe lives should be put at risk to earn a merit badge."

The fair has been held at the Clinton Power Station for more than 30 years and organizers plan to return in 2021, Cicenas said.

