Michelle Witzke: Teen center founder connects amid social distancing

CLINTON — You rarely see Michelle Witzke without a smile.
Witzke is the founder and driving force behind The Vault in Clinton, a unique teen center where students can have a fun and positive place to hang out with their friends while also being encouraged to reach their full potential through a variety of opportunities and services.
Witzke helped raise more than $400,000 to help turn a vacant tanning and hair salon on the Square in Clinton into a community center for teens that opened in the fall of 2018.
The Vault had 423 Clinton-area students registered as visitors when the shelter-in-place policy went into effect. The building may be closed to the public, but The Vault continues to flourish.
“It’s hard not to be with them in person because we are so concerned with their mental health,” Witzke says. “We are slowly working through the list and calling them one at a time or texting them just to see if we can be of any help.”
During the center's remodeling and later opening, Witzke was inspired by daily interaction with kids, secure in knowing they had a place to meet when they had issues or needed a friend.
“Now, we have to rely on social media," she says. "I post a combination of uplifting things or daily bad jokes and stuff like that.
“I’m the only one here, but I have to take care of things because it’s an 11,000-square-foot building and it needs attention. Our files and phone numbers are here. We still have bills to pay. We also still need to figure out how we will be funded. So there is a lot to do, even though we can’t open the building. But I miss the kids.”
And they miss her. Often, Witzke hears a knock on the window and outside is someone with a wave or even a sign with an uplifting message.
When life returns to normal, Witzke will be prepared.
“I am planning our future and trying to figure out what we want to do and where we want to go moving forward,” she says. “We didn’t see this coming, but we will all get through it together.”
