Michelle Witzke: Teen center founder connects amid social distancing

“Now, we have to rely on social media," she says. "I post a combination of uplifting things or daily bad jokes and stuff like that.

“I’m the only one here, but I have to take care of things because it’s an 11,000-square-foot building and it needs attention. Our files and phone numbers are here. We still have bills to pay. We also still need to figure out how we will be funded. So there is a lot to do, even though we can’t open the building. But I miss the kids.”

And they miss her. Often, Witzke hears a knock on the window and outside is someone with a wave or even a sign with an uplifting message.

When life returns to normal, Witzke will be prepared.

“I am planning our future and trying to figure out what we want to do and where we want to go moving forward,” she says. “We didn’t see this coming, but we will all get through it together.”

