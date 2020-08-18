You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to Iowa
0 comments

Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}
Midwest Food Bank

From left, volunteers Amber Evans of Normal, then-Salvation Army of McLean County Social Service Director Gaby Bontea and Bob and Reenie Bradley of Bloomington fill drawstring bags with materials at Midwest Food Bank in September 2018.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending disaster relief to victims of derecho storms in Iowa where a third of the state's crop land was destroyed and damaged.

Watch now: Clean up starts after Bloomington storm

Derecho storms on Aug. 10 caused damage throughout the Midwest.  A semi-load of supplies will travel Wednesday from Bloomington-Normal to Cedar Rapids, where the storm brought 90-110 mile per hours winds that lasted nearly 45 minutes. 

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

“We are thankful to be able to support our neighbors in Iowa,” Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to them as they recover from this disaster.” 

As a first responder for The Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a request, Ingham said. 

To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport supplies, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.

See photos: Fire damages business, apartment building in Minier

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Local after school program reaching out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News