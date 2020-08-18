Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank is sending disaster relief to victims of derecho storms in Iowa where a third of the state's crop land was destroyed and damaged.

Derecho storms on Aug. 10 caused damage throughout the Midwest. A semi-load of supplies will travel Wednesday from Bloomington-Normal to Cedar Rapids, where the storm brought 90-110 mile per hours winds that lasted nearly 45 minutes.

“We are thankful to be able to support our neighbors in Iowa,” Tara Ingham, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to them as they recover from this disaster.”

As a first responder for The Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank can have relief on the road within 24 hours of a request, Ingham said.

To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport supplies, visit midwestfoodbank.org, and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014 to donate.