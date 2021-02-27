Mild weather brings McLean County bicyclists out of hibernation

NORMAL — Spring has not yet sprung, but members of the McLean County Wheelers, a club of bicycling enthusiasts, have barely noticed.
“I have biked over 550 miles so far this year,” said Brian Schuneman of Bloomington. “As long as it is not snowing or the wind isn’t blowing at 30 mph, I’m out somewhere.”
About 25 bikers participated in an “Out of Hibernation” ride hosted by the club Saturday, which started and finished at Underwood Park in Normal.
Richard Mishler of Normal said he has been out about 10 times so far this year, despite the rough winter.
“I get cold just like everybody else, but the physical activity actually makes you feel better,” he said.
Ted Hargis of Lexington has also been out multiple times this year.
“I love to ride,” he said. “I ride when it’s nice on the road, but I also have a bike that I can ride on the snow, so I get out quite a bit.”
“It’s the camaraderie with other people,” he added. “I’ve become very close friends with Ted over the years. You have a lot of time to just sit and ride and talk. I enjoy the physical activity and the mental break it creates. There is a saying on a T-shirt about 'Cycle-therapy.' I agree with that.”
“You see things totally differently on a bike than you do in a car,” adds Hargis. “You don’t see things in a car. It gives you a totally different perspective.”
Laurie Bergner of Normal was among the participants glad to see the sunny weather Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.
“I am out here to take advantage of the warm day,” she said. “It’s really fun getting together with like-minded people who enjoy being outside. I can’t stand being indoors on a stationary bike. So, with this, you get a chance to chat and actually, you go further and faster when you are with a group than if you are by yourself.”
The club has over 100 members, said its president, Kellie Williams.
Club members have many different skill levels and riding preferences. The focus of the rides is not racing or endurance, but rather to encourage and support safe cycling for recreation and fitness, she said.
Information on upcoming rides, which are open to the public, and information on the group and how to join, can be found at www.mcleancountywheelers.com.
