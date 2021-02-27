Mild weather brings McLean County bicyclists out of hibernation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s the camaraderie with other people,” he added. “I’ve become very close friends with Ted over the years. You have a lot of time to just sit and ride and talk. I enjoy the physical activity and the mental break it creates. There is a saying on a T-shirt about 'Cycle-therapy.' I agree with that.”

“You see things totally differently on a bike than you do in a car,” adds Hargis. “You don’t see things in a car. It gives you a totally different perspective.”

Laurie Bergner of Normal was among the participants glad to see the sunny weather Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.

“I am out here to take advantage of the warm day,” she said. “It’s really fun getting together with like-minded people who enjoy being outside. I can’t stand being indoors on a stationary bike. So, with this, you get a chance to chat and actually, you go further and faster when you are with a group than if you are by yourself.”