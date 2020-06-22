Miller Park Zoo is reopening with reservations required. Here's what to know.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will reopen Friday, with visits available by appointment only.

Only zoo members will be able to make appointments during the first weekend, according to a statement from the zoo. Reservations will be available for non-members after opening weekend.

Call (309) 434-2250 to make a reservation or to check the status of your zoo membership. Memberships can also be renewed online at MPZS.org.

No walk-up ticketing will be available. Doors reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Zoo director Jay Tetzloff said the reservation system allows for better control of how many visitors are at the facility. “Keeping the number of visitors at 50 or less ensures an added level of safety for all as well as the animals in our care,” Tetzloff said.

Visitors will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance between groups or families. There will be a one-way path through the zoo to promote social distancing. Inside buildings will not be open, but restrooms will be available.