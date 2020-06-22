Miller Park Zoo is reopening with reservations required. Here's what to know.

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will reopen Friday, with visits available by appointment only.
Only zoo members will be able to make appointments during the first weekend, according to a statement from the zoo. Reservations will be available for non-members after opening weekend.
Call (309) 434-2250 to make a reservation or to check the status of your zoo membership. Memberships can also be renewed online at MPZS.org.
No walk-up ticketing will be available. Doors reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
Zoo director Jay Tetzloff said the reservation system allows for better control of how many visitors are at the facility. “Keeping the number of visitors at 50 or less ensures an added level of safety for all as well as the animals in our care,” Tetzloff said.
Visitors will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance between groups or families. There will be a one-way path through the zoo to promote social distancing. Inside buildings will not be open, but restrooms will be available.
Masks will be required for all visitors who are 3 or older; there will be masks available to purchase. Zoo staff will not be checking visitors' temperatures, but anyone who is not feeling well or has a temperature over 100.4 degrees is asked to stay home.
The carousel, petting zoo, water fountains, Zootique and concessions will remain closed. Staff will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize bathrooms and high-touch areas, the zoo said.
What reopens Friday under the 'Restore Illinois' plan
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.