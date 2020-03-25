Miller Park Zoo Society announces new board members
Miller Park Zoo Society announces new board members

BLOOMINGTON – The Miller Park Zoological Society has appointed four new board members.

They are Tom Carroll, Bloomington, TMC Leadership Consulting LLC; Katie Klein, El Paso, Bloomington-Normal Community Bank; R.C. McBride, Normal, Illinois State University, general manager, WGLT; and Cathy Woods, Bloomington, Special Olympics.

Elected to a two-year term as president was Peggy Hundley, Normal, retired, College of Education, Illinois State University. Mikel Petro, Mahomet, owner/operator, McDonald’s was elected vice president. 

The society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Miller Park Zoo through fundraising, education and community outreach.

