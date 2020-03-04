Miller Park Zoo Stampede planned Saturday; run, walk through park, zoo

BLOOMINGTON — The 23rd annual Miller Park Zoo Stampede will be Saturday morning. Runners and walkers will pass through Miller Park, the surrounding neighborhood and part of the zoo.

Miller Park Zoological Society hosts the 5K run, 3K walk and quarter-mile fun run event to benefit the zoo. This year’s proceeds will support the new outdoor theater which is being moved to a new location to make way for future exhibits.

The 5K begins at the Miller Park Pavilion, is chip-timed on an accurately measured course that is mostly flat with a few rolling hills.

Registration for all three events is available at ItsRaceTime.com, at the Miller Park Zoo gift shop and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Park Pavilion.

For more information, contact the Zoological Society at 309-343-2243.

