Miller Park Zoo Stampede planned Saturday; run, walk through park, zoo
0 comments

Miller Park Zoo Stampede planned Saturday; run, walk through park, zoo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stampede1

Runners in the 2014 Miller Park Zoo Stampede brave the cold at Miller Park in Bloomington. About 400 runners and walkers helped raise money for the zoo.

 STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE

BLOOMINGTON — The 23rd annual Miller Park Zoo Stampede will be Saturday morning. Runners and walkers will pass through Miller Park, the surrounding neighborhood and part of the zoo.

Miller Park Zoological Society hosts the 5K run, 3K walk and quarter-mile fun run event to benefit the zoo. This year’s proceeds will support the new outdoor theater which is being moved to a new location to make way for future exhibits.

The 5K begins at the Miller Park Pavilion, is chip-timed on an accurately measured course that is mostly flat with a few rolling hills.

Registration for all three events is available at ItsRaceTime.com, at the Miller Park Zoo gift shop and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Park Pavilion.

For more information, contact the Zoological Society at 309-343-2243.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News