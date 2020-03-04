Miller Park Zoo Stampede planned Saturday; run, walk through park, zoo

Runners in the 2014 Miller Park Zoo Stampede brave the cold at Miller Park in Bloomington. About 400 runners and walkers helped raise money for the zoo.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE
BLOOMINGTON — The 23rd annual Miller Park Zoo Stampede will be Saturday morning. Runners and walkers will pass through Miller Park, the surrounding neighborhood and part of the zoo.
Miller Park Zoological Society hosts the 5K run, 3K walk and quarter-mile fun run event to benefit the zoo. This year’s proceeds will support the new outdoor theater which is being moved to a new location to make way for future exhibits.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
The 5K begins at the Miller Park Pavilion, is chip-timed on an accurately measured course that is mostly flat with a few rolling hills.
Registration for all three events is available at
ItsRaceTime.com, at the Miller Park Zoo gift shop and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Park Pavilion.
For more information, contact the Zoological Society at 309-343-2243.
Anteater
Zoo director Jay Tetzloff watches a southern tamandua explore her environment in the tropical rainforest exhibit Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Miller Park Zoo. The lesser anteater is common across Central and South America. Their tongue, designed to capture ants, is 16 inches long.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Miller Park Zoo exhibits
Miller Park Zoo offers opportunities for the whole family to explore its many exhibits and interact with zookeepers. Indoor and outdoor exhibits feature many of your favorite animals, and offer learning opportunities as well.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
River Otters
Miller Park zookeeper Wendy Klessig is dressed for the temperature of minus 10 as she feeds the zoo's river otters fresh fish Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The extreme temperatures are fine with the otters, who are quite happy to swim and play in the snow.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
River Otters
Miller Park Zookeeper Wendy Klessig is dressed for minus 10 degree temperatures as she feeds the zoo's river otters fresh fish Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The extreme temperatures are fine with the otters, who are quite happy to swim and play in the snow.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
River Otter
A river otter lunches on a fresh fish after taking a swim in a pool at the Miller Park Zoo Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The minus 10 degree temperatures didn't seem to bother him.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
River Otter
A river otter gobbles down a fresh fish while taking a swim in a pool Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. The minus 10 temperature didn't seem to bother him.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
A Purrfect Day
A Pallas' cat at Miller Park Zoo enjoyed a brisk minus 10 degrees Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. He was among many animals who weren't bothered by the cold.
DAVID PROEBER/The Pantagraph
Red Panda
A red panda looked forward to dinner while exploring a branch in its exhibit at Miller Park Zoo. The minus 10 degree temperatures Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, didn't seem to bother him.
David Proeber, Pantagraph
Guanaco
The Miller Park Zoo's guanaco was no strange to minus 10 degree weather as it is native to mountainous regions in southern Chile.
David Proeber, Pantagraph
Curious otters
A pair of female North American river otters born in February 2017 can be seen at the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington. They currently are separated from their mother, who is isolated with two male pups.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tammar wallabies
Two Tammar wallabies graze Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in their exhibit area at the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
North American river otters wrestling
North American river otters at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington tussle in the snow Thursday, December 28, 2017 in their exhibit while their mother, Tallulah, keeps watch. The zoo staff said the otters enjoy the snow and colder temperatures.
JULIA EVELSIZER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Max the Amazon parrot
Chris ''The Mayor of Miller Park'' Riddle talks to ''Max,'' an Amazon parrot, In the tropical rain forest exhibit during the Zoo's 125th anniversary celebration in 2016.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
Simon and River
Simon and River are San Clemente goats on display at Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington. They were born March 20, 2016.
MILLER PARK ZOO, For The Pantagraph
Local artist
The snow leopard cubs at Miller Park Zoo painted art that was raffled off during the 2016 Zoo Do fundraiser.
BEN OLSON, For The Pantagraph
Clown fish in its home
A clown fish swims in a saltwater aquarium at the Zoo Lab at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
Henry the artist
Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo at Miller Park Zoo, creates artwork that will be auctioned during the zoo's annual major fundraiser, Zoo Do, on Saturday, September 23, 2017.
MILLER PARK ZOO
New Flamingo display
Flamingos on display at Miller Park Zoo are part of the reason for increases in attendance and revenue at the zoo.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Golden frog
Miller Park Zoo curator Jonathan Reding holds a Panamanian Golden Frog at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington in January 2014.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Temporary King vultures on display
Two king vultures are on exhibition at the Miller Park Zoo Thursday, May 21, 2015. They are on temporary loan from the River Banks Zoo in Columbus, S.C.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Flamingo flock
Flamingos welcome visitors at Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington. Their exhibit opened in June 2016.
Deanna Frautschi, For The Pantagraph
A bird in hand
Erik Heinonen, a Miller Park Zoo zookeeper, describes feeding tips for Budgie parakeet's to Amy Knauf and her daughter Josey Knauf, 10, of Bloomington while visiting the Zoo Lab building on Wednesday, August 10, 2016.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Happy in winter
Reindeer have a thick coat and are quite happy in sub-zero weather, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, at Miller Park Zoo. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kash makes his NFL picks
Kash, the Miller Park Zoo sea lion, picks the Chicago Bears over the Philadelphia Eagles as he makes his Week 2 NFL picks on Wednesday, September 14, 2016. Kash went 10-6 in the opening week.
PHOTO COURTESY MILLER PARK ZOO
Neecee and Sabrina
Neecee, right, and Sabrina prowl Tuesday, February 23, 2016 in their Miller Park Zoo enclosure. Jay Tetzloff, director of Bloomington's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, said they use their large tails to help them balance when walking along cliffs in the mountain ranges of central and south Asia.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Hungry leopard
A snow leopard looks for dinner at the Miller Park Zoo.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lord Antioch
Longhorn steer Lord Antioch with handler Grace Mitchell was just one of the many animals on display at the annual Miller Park Zoo Zoo Do on Saturday, September 24, 2016.
ERIN WOODS, For The Pantagraph
Heran the Sumatran tiger
On a languid summer's afternoon, try to out-stare the Sumatran tiger -- his name is Heran -- at Miller Park Zoo.
MILLER PARK ZOO, For The Pantagraph
Rojo
Rojo has joined the Miller Park Zoo.
JOHN TOBIAS, FOR MILLER PARK ZOO
Mother wallaby
A Tammar wallaby with three joeys in its pouch can be seen at Miller Park Zoo.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Wallaroo
A Miller Park Zoo wallaroo and her joey (Aug. 14, 2013).
Miller Park Zoo
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!