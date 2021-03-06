Miller Park Zoo Stampede raises funds for mulefoot hog exhibit

The Stampede was also a "good cause" to join, she added.

Whether runners or walkers knew it explicitly or not, their participation in the event was aimed at paying for a new exhibit at the petting zoo: mulefoot hogs.

"Our zoo director is familiar with pigs being a popular petting zoo animal," Pratt said. "He learned about mulefoot hogs as being a very appropriate species for children's zoos — and they are a very rare breed of pig, so that's kind of how we got focused on that."

Organizers hoped the fundraiser would bring in around $14,000, she added.

Runner Rosa Rushing said that idea — running to help the zoo directly — brought her and her friend, Diana Strain, who drove from Indiana, out to the race.

"Whenever we find something where we can give back to the community a little bit, that's something that we like," Rushing said. "Plus, (the kids) were all about the Fun Run."

Rushing, who is pregnant, joked about the effort she put into Saturday's race.

"I was pushing (in a stroller) this one, this one — and this one," she said, pointing to her stomach. "Having the kids really motivated me to keep going."