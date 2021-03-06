Miller Park Zoo Stampede raises funds for mulefoot hog exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — The last time runners and walkers came to the Miller Park Zoological Society's annual Stampede, Illinois was on the cusp of a statewide shutdown.
The event — which includes a 3K, 5K and Kids Fun Run — was one of the last area races in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic brought normal life to a pause last March, development director Paula Pratt said.
A year later, with a vaccine rollout underway, COVID mitigations relaxed in the wake of curbing the virus' spread, and a bright, temperate Saturday morning topping it all off, the mood at the 24th annual Stampede felt almost buoyant.
"Everybody has been friendly, the weather's nice and you feel safe and secure," said walker Teresa Schrader, a nurse who works in case management.
Schrader and her friend Julie Hinds-Jackson, a preschool teacher, were last-minute joiners, with Schrader calling up Hinds-Jackson last week — almost on a whim.
"I said, 'Do you want to walk with me?' She said, 'OK. But I can't do it.' I said it's at your own pace and you can quit at any time,'" Shrader said. "Then she said, 'OK.'"
Both women caught COVID-19 last year and both women are diabetic. Health concerns prompted them to sign up for this year's event, they said.
"We're both trying to get healthy and get out and do something," Hinds-Jackson said.
The Stampede was also a "good cause" to join, she added.
Whether runners or walkers knew it explicitly or not, their participation in the event was aimed at paying for a new exhibit at the petting zoo: mulefoot hogs.
"Our zoo director is familiar with pigs being a popular petting zoo animal," Pratt said. "He learned about mulefoot hogs as being a very appropriate species for children's zoos — and they are a very rare breed of pig, so that's kind of how we got focused on that."
Organizers hoped the fundraiser would bring in around $14,000, she added.
Runner Rosa Rushing said that idea — running to help the zoo directly — brought her and her friend, Diana Strain, who drove from Indiana, out to the race.
"Whenever we find something where we can give back to the community a little bit, that's something that we like," Rushing said. "Plus, (the kids) were all about the Fun Run."
Rushing, who is pregnant, joked about the effort she put into Saturday's race.
"I was pushing (in a stroller) this one, this one — and this one," she said, pointing to her stomach. "Having the kids really motivated me to keep going."
So, too, did volunteers — around 65 of them were needed to organize the event — who cheered, clapped and waved for passersby.