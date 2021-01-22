Miller Park Zoo to reopen to public on Monday

BLOOMINGTON – For the first time since the middle of March, the Miller Park Zoo will open at 50% capacity, said Director Jay Tetzloff.

“We’re very excited to see guests inside our Katthoeffer Animal Building, Tropical Rainforest and ZooLab buildings again,” Tetzloff said in a statement release Friday morning. “I’m sure everyone is excited to see the snow leopards, but the tamanduas, sloth and all the ZooLab animals will be excited to see someone not wearing a blue shirt for the first time since March.”