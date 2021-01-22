 Skip to main content
Miller Park Zoo to reopen to public on Monday
Miller Park Zoo to reopen to public on Monday

In this file photo, Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Tetzloff explains the proposed site of a new exhibit containing a breeding pair of De Brazza's monkeys and a duiker antelope.

BLOOMINGTON – For the first time since the middle of March, the Miller Park Zoo will open at 50% capacity, said Director Jay Tetzloff.

“We’re very excited to see guests inside our Katthoeffer Animal Building, Tropical Rainforest and ZooLab buildings again,” Tetzloff said in a statement release Friday morning. “I’m sure everyone is excited to see the snow leopards, but the tamanduas, sloth and all the ZooLab animals will be excited to see someone not wearing a blue shirt for the first time since March.”

The zoo was one of many city-owned public access areas on March 17 when City Manager Tim Gleason announced an order closing off public access to the zoo, City Hall, the city’s portion of the government center and the city’s administrative court.

For the safety of all guests and the animals, masks will be required for all guests on site, Tetzloff said.

Miller Park Zoo is at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington and is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

