Miss corn dogs and funnel cakes? Good news: McLean County Fair offers food fest 🍦

Nothing can stop the joy of a freshly powdered funnel cake.

The county fair is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still get some of the food at the Taste of McLean County Fair Food Fest.

Six vendors are offering corn dogs, pork chops, lemon shakeups, fried pickles, crab rangoon, ice cream and more. Food can be eaten at the fairgrounds or taken to go.

The McLean County Health Department provided health guidelines to fair organizers for the event, which runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Visitors must wear a face mask at all times except when seated at their tables and eating.

Participating vendors are the McLean County Beef and Pork Producers, Cornbelt Concessions, Dizon's, Fantasy Foods, Layne Concessions and Carl's Ice Cream.

