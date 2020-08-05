You have permission to edit this article.
Miss corn dogs and funnel cakes? Good news: McLean County Fair offers food fest 🍦
MCLEAN COUNTY
FAIR FOOD FEAST

  • Updated
080620-blm-loc-1fairfood

Erasmo Dizon of St. Louis, Missouri, turns shish kabobs on the grill while making lunch for diners during the Taste of McLean County Fair Food Fest on Wednesday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Nothing can stop the joy of a freshly powdered funnel cake. 

The county fair is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still get some of the food at the Taste of McLean County Fair Food Fest. 

080620-blm-loc-2fairfood

Devin Gray of Bloomington had a corn dog for lunch Wednesday. She and her daughter, Alyssa, a member of the County Capri 4-H Club, made the most out of the canceled county fair.

Six vendors are offering corn dogs, pork chops, lemon shakeups, fried pickles, crab rangoon, ice cream and more. Food can be eaten at the fairgrounds or taken to go. 

The McLean County Health Department provided health guidelines to fair organizers for the event, which runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Visitors must wear a face mask at all times except when seated at their tables and eating. 

080620-blm-loc-3fairfood

Dozens of lunchgoers lined up wearing masks as they sampled fair food Wednesday. Layne Concessions was a popular choice with items including fried green tomato, chicken on a stick, frog legs, gator bites and giant tenderloin.

Participating vendors are the McLean County Beef and Pork Producers, Cornbelt Concessions, Dizon's, Fantasy Foods, Layne Concessions and Carl's Ice Cream. 

Check out pantagraph.com for more photos and video from the event Wednesday. 

More from the McLean County Fair Food Fest

