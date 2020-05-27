Missing Farmer City woman found dead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMER CITY — A woman missing for nearly a week has been found deceased, the Farmer City Police Department reported Tuesday.

Donna Kelley, 69, was discovered but police are not listing any additional information. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

“The Illinois State Police have been called in to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time,” police said in a statement released Tuesday.

Police say Donna Kelley was last seen last Wednesday morning by her neighbor while he was walking his dog. She talked with a friend by phone that evening at 9:02 p.m., police added, but there is no known contact after that. Police also noted that she was a diabetic and did not have her medication.

Police previously asked for any video footage from neighbors. If anyone has any other information, contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

