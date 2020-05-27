Missing Farmer City woman found dead

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
FARMER CITY — A woman missing for nearly a week has been found deceased, the Farmer City Police Department reported Tuesday.
Donna Kelley, 69, was discovered but police are not listing any additional information. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
“The Illinois State Police have been called in to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time,” police said in a statement released Tuesday.
Police say Donna Kelley was last seen last Wednesday morning by her neighbor while he was walking his dog. She talked with a friend by phone that evening at 9:02 p.m., police added, but there is no known contact after that. Police also noted that she was a diabetic and did not have her medication.
Police previously asked for any video footage from neighbors. If anyone has any other information,
contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111. My town: Home is DeWitt County for Kevin Barlow
Farmer City-Mansfield High School
I prefer to categorize myself as an old-school journalist and this old school is where it all started. I always wanted to be a journalist and my first printed story was written in a high school class in this building, the old Farmer City-Mansfield High School, located in Farmer City. It may be Blue Ridge High School now and look newer and different, but this old school is where my love of journalism started and it will always be FC-M to me.
Farmer City racetrack
Many people say the Farmer City Raceway put my hometown of Farmer City on the map. I went to a few races as a kid and one year, as a young sports broadcaster working in Farmer City, did the radio play-by-play broadcasts for the local radio station and I still may or may not have some of those tapes around someplace. While not all Farmer City residents attend all of the races, I think those of us who grew up in Farmer City have a deep respect for the track and it’s grand history.
Combines
Corn fields, by themselves, aren’t all that pretty to look at, but to me, it represents home. My boyhood Farmer City home is surrounded by corn fields. On a clear July 4 night, you can sit on the roof of our home and see fireworks from every direction. Ask someone who lives out in the middle of nowhere what it’s like. The answer will be simple and it may not be for everyone, but it’s for a lot of us.
Dewey's Drive-in
Dewey’s Drive-in. Best burgers in Illinois and some great memories, too. I remember going there as a kid and considered it a treat. That feeling has never changed. It was named by a former high school principal who owned it and about once a week during high school, a couple of buddies would join me for lunch there. It is still one of the hidden treasures of Farmer City.
Clinton Apple and Pork Festival
Clinton is my adopted hometown as I have lived in the county seat of DeWitt County for nearly two decades. Clinton, of course, is known for the annual Apple and Pork Festival and there has never been a year where I haven’t visited. It’s the same every year and yet, different every year and that is what makes it unique.
Clinton Lake and Power Station
Clinton Lake – I didn’t spend a lot of time on Clinton Lake but it still has some special memories for me. I can’t imagine what DeWitt County – including Farmer City and Clinton – would be like without the influence of the lake on the local residents. The lake means so much to so many people and businesses and so while it may not have a huge direct influence on me, I believe the indirect influence has been massive.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.