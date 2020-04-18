Missing man found, pronounced dead near Downs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOWNS — A man missing for a week was pronounced dead after his body was found in a pond Saturday.

Tyler Graf, 31, was found in a private pond in the 8000 block of Elm in Downs, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A search was conducted by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Emergency Management Agency Search and Rescue Team, Hudson Fire Department Dive Team, Downs Fire Department, as well as others. Several searches of water and land in the surrounding area had been searched this week by law enforcement and volunteers.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police was requested with special sonar equipment to assist in the search. At approximately 4:48 p.m., his body was located. He was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

