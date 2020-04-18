You are the owner of this article.
Missing man found, pronounced dead near Downs
DOWNS — A man missing for a week was pronounced dead after his body was found in a pond Saturday.

Tyler Graf, 31, was found in a private pond in the 8000 block of Elm in Downs, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

His family said he was last seen around 5 a.m. on April 11 on a trail along a creek near his residence.

A search was conducted by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Emergency Management Agency Search and Rescue Team, Hudson Fire Department Dive Team, Downs Fire Department, as well as others. Several searches of water and land in the surrounding area had been searched this week by law enforcement and volunteers.

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police was requested with special sonar equipment to assist in the search. At approximately 4:48 p.m., his body was located. He was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Tyler Graf

Graf

 FAMILY PHOTO/Facebook

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

