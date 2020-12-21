Mobile testing site moves to CIRA; 237 new COVID cases reported

BLOOMINGTON – The Campustown mobile COVID-19 testing site operating at The Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington since mid-April has moved to the long-term parking lot of the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
“This collaborative approach between CIRA and CampusTown Urgent Care helps to mitigate the pandemic in our community while at the same time serving essential frontline workers at the airport with access to rapid test results in accordance with CDC guidelines,” said Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Chairman Jay Allen. “This ensures the safe, ongoing, efficient operation of the essential services provided at CIRA. “
Entrance to the new site will be through CIRA Drive West, following the directional signage to enter the long-term parking area from the north circulation road. The mobile testing site will be on the west end of the long-term parking area.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. too 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Preregistration at https://covidtest.center and an appointment are necessary prior to arrival for a test.
“We are excited to move our facility to the airport parking lot location so we can continue to provide this urgently needed drive-up rapid test facility to the area., “ said Pam Pliura, co-owner of CampusTown Urgent Care with her husband, Dr. Tom Pliura of LeRoy. “We are grateful to Sports Enhancement for the use of their facility to date but realized that as the demand for testing has grown a new location was necessary. We appreciate CIRA’s willingness to work with us and provide the space.”
Support Local Journalism
Those seeking a test are asked to remain in their vehicles and only come to the site at their pre-registered designated appointment time.
Meanwhile, the McLean County Health Department reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the county’s total of probable and confirmed cases to 10,776.
As of Monday, 1,179 McLean County residents were isolating at home and 9,484 residents have recovered from the novel virus, said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.
There are 28 McLean County residents still hospitalized due to the coronavirus. As of Monday, 92% of ICU beds were in use and 68% of total beds were in use.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.4% through Sunday, the lowest rate since it was 8.3% on Nov. 27.
This story will be updated.
Kevin Barlow's most memorable stories of 2020
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.