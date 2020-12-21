Mobile testing site moves to CIRA; 237 new COVID cases reported

BLOOMINGTON – The Campustown mobile COVID-19 testing site operating at The Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington since mid-April has moved to the long-term parking lot of the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

“This collaborative approach between CIRA and CampusTown Urgent Care helps to mitigate the pandemic in our community while at the same time serving essential frontline workers at the airport with access to rapid test results in accordance with CDC guidelines,” said Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Chairman Jay Allen. “This ensures the safe, ongoing, efficient operation of the essential services provided at CIRA. “

Entrance to the new site will be through CIRA Drive West, following the directional signage to enter the long-term parking area from the north circulation road. The mobile testing site will be on the west end of the long-term parking area.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. too 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Preregistration at https://covidtest.center and an appointment are necessary prior to arrival for a test.