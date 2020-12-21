 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mobile testing site moves to CIRA; 237 new COVID cases reported
0 comments
breaking top story

Mobile testing site moves to CIRA; 237 new COVID cases reported

{{featured_button_text}}
121820-blm-loc-1testinglab

Illinois State University testing technicians Jacinda Nunez, from left, Eva Gunawan and Zain Becerra set up a machine for sampling saliva as they talk with Kim Garris, technical supervisor, on Thursday at the Science Lab Building on the Normal campus. They're preparing to test returning students for COVID. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – The Campustown mobile COVID-19 testing site operating at The Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington since mid-April has moved to the long-term parking lot of the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

“This collaborative approach between CIRA and CampusTown Urgent Care helps to mitigate the pandemic in our community while at the same time serving essential frontline workers at the airport with access to rapid test results in accordance with CDC guidelines,” said Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Chairman Jay Allen. “This ensures the safe, ongoing, efficient operation of the essential services provided at CIRA. “

Entrance to the new site will be through CIRA Drive West, following the directional signage to enter the long-term parking area from the north circulation road. The mobile testing site will be on the west end of the long-term parking area.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. too 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Preregistration at https://covidtest.center and an appointment are necessary prior to arrival for a test.

“We are excited to move our facility to the airport parking lot location so we can continue to provide this urgently needed drive-up rapid test facility to the area., “ said Pam Pliura, co-owner of CampusTown Urgent Care with her husband, Dr. Tom Pliura of LeRoy. “We are grateful to Sports Enhancement for the use of their facility to date but realized that as the demand for testing has grown a new location was necessary. We appreciate CIRA’s willingness to work with us and provide the space.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those seeking a test are asked to remain in their vehicles and only come to the site at their pre-registered designated appointment time.

Meanwhile, the McLean County Health Department reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the county’s total of probable and confirmed cases to 10,776.

As of Monday, 1,179 McLean County residents were isolating at home and 9,484 residents have recovered from the novel virus, said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.

There are 28 McLean County residents still hospitalized due to the coronavirus. As of Monday, 92% of ICU beds were in use and 68% of total beds were in use.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.4% through Sunday, the lowest rate since it was 8.3% on Nov. 27.

This story will be updated.

Kevin Barlow's most memorable stories of 2020

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Explore trends in winter clothing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News