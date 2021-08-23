Monday Memos: Bloomington Kiwanis mums for sale

Bloomington Kiwanis mums for sale

BLOOMINGTON — Through Monday, Aug. 30, the Bloomington Kiwanis are selling mums as a fundraiser to help local youth and contribute to the well-being of the community.

The proceeds from the event directly support young people participating in Camp Limberlost, which helps campers learn how their personal actions affect themselves and others, develop interpersonal relationship skills, and get to know and respect people with a variety of cultural backgrounds.

The mums are available in red, yellow, bronze or purple and come in three sizes: 6.5-inch pot for $8, 9-inch pot for $12 or 13-inch pot for $36.

Those who are interested in purchasing mums online can fill out an online order form at iikiwanis.formstack.com/forms/2021mumsale?fbclid=IwAR3oVHykCM3RUjllXKaz3W6yrnsHDwr32mZ94dCkX-qenlUDezeLw6bSvok.

Orders will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the parking lot at The Shoppes at College Hills. Orders must be picked up during these times.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0