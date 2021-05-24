Monday Memos: Dash Against Discrimination Cook Along set

Dash Against Discrimination Cook Along set

BLOOMINGTON — The YWCA’s Dash Against Discrimination is getting a new format this year. The event previously held as a 5K will be a cook-along zoom event this year.

The event hopes to enhance cultural understanding to confront and overcome discrimination and teach ways to be involved.

The Dash Against Discrimination Cook Along featuring Chef Allen Chambers of A to Z’s Catering and Parties will be at 6:30 p.m. June 8 live via Zoom. The $10 cost includes spices from Common Ground Grocery, recipe cards, YWCA gear and an entry to win a prize pack from Bloomington Spice Works. Registration is required by June 4 at www.ywcamclean.org/dash.

The chef will lead the audience in cooking blackened catfish fillets with fruit salsa, medley roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach with bacon and onions, and a cream cheese mousse.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0