Monday Memos: DeWitt Young Leaders help food banks

DeWitt Young Leaders help food banks
FARMER CITY — The DeWitt County Farm Bureau Young Leaders group has donated $600, split between the Clinton First Church of the Nazarene and Farmer City’s Salt Creek Parish Resource Center food banks, to provide food and supplies for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group consists of Farm Bureau members ages 18 to 35 who have an interest in agriculture.
Mackinaw bank helps food pantries
MACKINAW — First Security Bank of Mackinaw has made donations to three local food pantries from a $20,000 grant provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help businesses or not-for-profit organizations struggling or helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recipients were Mackinaw Community Food Pantry, Danvers Baptist Church and Danvers / Carlock Community Food Pantry.
Business grants available
BLOOMINGTON — Businesses in McLean County’s smaller cities and rural communities deemed “non-essential” in the stay-at-home order issued in March may be eligible to apply for a grant of up to $25,000 through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, a program of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The program is open to for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer employees, in operation with the same ownership since at least Jan. 1, 2017, which operate outside of a Housing and Urban Development direct entitlement community. The grant can be used to cover the cost of 60 days of working capital to keep businesses open or assist closed businesses in reopening as soon as possible.
Applications and a webinar explaining the process are at https://bit.ly/2Ue2FZW. McLean County government will accept applications from June 10 through June 26. A public hearing will be June 30.
Federal money helps local groups
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has been awarded $61,961 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and $88,338 through the CARES Act.
The local board decided that funding will go to organizations that provide served meals, food, shelter, rent/mortgage assistance, and/or utility assistance to unserved and/or underserved populations. United Way of McLean County is accepting applications until 4:30 p.m. June 10 from qualified organizations.
YouthBuild jobs program opens
NORMAL — YouthBuild McLean County Summer Jobs program is continuing virtually this summer for 15- to 18-year-olds. Youth involved in the program can earn a bi-weekly stipend of up to $250 for meeting program goals. Application deadline is June 12.
More information, referral form and application are at www.youthbuildmcleancounty.org/get-involved.
