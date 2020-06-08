Monday Memos: DeWitt Young Leaders help food banks

The program is open to for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer employees, in operation with the same ownership since at least Jan. 1, 2017, which operate outside of a Housing and Urban Development direct entitlement community. The grant can be used to cover the cost of 60 days of working capital to keep businesses open or assist closed businesses in reopening as soon as possible.

Applications and a webinar explaining the process are at https://bit.ly/2Ue2FZW. McLean County government will accept applications from June 10 through June 26. A public hearing will be June 30.

Federal money helps local groups

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has been awarded $61,961 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and $88,338 through the CARES Act.

The local board decided that funding will go to organizations that provide served meals, food, shelter, rent/mortgage assistance, and/or utility assistance to unserved and/or underserved populations. United Way of McLean County is accepting applications until 4:30 p.m. June 10 from qualified organizations.

