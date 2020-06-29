Monday Memos: Documentary on mural wins prize

'Making a Mural' film wins prize
NORMAL — “Making a Mural,” a documentary looking at the controversy about the removal of a mural in uptown Normal, won the Broadcast Education Association Award of Excellence in the Festival of Media Arts. It is an international competition and the award represents the top 20 percent of all entrants.
This film is directed and produced by students of Illinois State University’s School of Communication — Claire Bottom, Ian Roberds, Akila Howard and Colin Connelly.
Released June 5, the film is available on YouTube on the "Making a Mural" channel.
