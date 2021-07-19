 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Monday Memos: EIF announces 'Foodmobile' Food Giveaway in Normal

  • 0
News
{{featured_button_text}}

EIF announces 'Foodmobile' Food Giveaway in Normal

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) will be distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Normal Community West High School on Aug. 14 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and will be open to residents of McLean County. Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or under-served areas.

Attendees should pre-register at EIFclient.com, however this does not guarantee a place in line as income guidelines apply. 

For more information, contact Amanda Borden at 217-328-3663 or visit eifoodbank.org

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Atlanta's Market Weekend on Route 66 draws crowd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News