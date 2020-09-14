 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday Memos: Faith in Action volunteers honored; YWCA virtual presentations
0 comments

Monday Memos: Faith in Action volunteers honored; YWCA virtual presentations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091420-blm-loc-1mondaymemos

Faith in Action Executive Director Doretta Herr thanks volunteers last week at the drive-through of Flinger's Pizza Pub, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Bloomington.

 FAITH IN ACTION, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

Faith in Action volunteer appreciation

BLOOMINGTON — Faith in Action volunteers who went above and beyond during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were thanked for their service in a novel way last week.

Faith in Action volunteers drive people age 60 and older to medical appointments and limited grocery visits.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. last Wednesday and Thursday, some volunteers were able to pick up a free medium pizza at the drive-through of Flingers Pizza Pub, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, as a token of appreciation, said Faith in Action Executive Director Doretta Herr. They also were given water, hand sanitizer and a cookie.

The gifts were possible thanks to donations from Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Thrivent Financial, Flinger's and Faith in Action.

YWCA virtual presentations

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is offering free virtual presentations  during the next month.

They are:

  • "Exploring the School-to-Prison Pipeline" from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16.
  • "Exploring Our Immigration System Rights" from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30.
  • "Exploring Disability Rights in our Community" from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 14.
  • "Exploring Indigenous History" from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28.

The presentations will take place on Zoom. Registration is required at ywcamclean.org/communitytraining.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News