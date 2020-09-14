Monday Memos: Faith in Action volunteers honored; YWCA virtual presentations

Faith in Action volunteer appreciation
BLOOMINGTON — Faith in Action volunteers who went above and beyond during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were thanked for their service in a novel way last week.
Faith in Action volunteers drive people age 60 and older to medical appointments and limited grocery visits.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. last Wednesday and Thursday, some volunteers were able to pick up a free medium pizza at the drive-through of Flingers Pizza Pub, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, as a token of appreciation, said Faith in Action Executive Director Doretta Herr. They also were given water, hand sanitizer and a cookie.
The gifts were possible thanks to donations from Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Thrivent Financial, Flinger's and Faith in Action.
YWCA virtual presentations
BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is offering free virtual presentations during the next month.
They are:
- "Exploring the School-to-Prison Pipeline" from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16.
- "Exploring Our Immigration System Rights" from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30.
- "Exploring Disability Rights in our Community" from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 14.
- "Exploring Indigenous History" from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
The presentations will take place on Zoom. Registration is required at ywcamclean.org/communitytraining.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.