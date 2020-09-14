Monday Memos: Faith in Action volunteers honored; YWCA virtual presentations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faith in Action volunteer appreciation

BLOOMINGTON — Faith in Action volunteers who went above and beyond during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were thanked for their service in a novel way last week.

Faith in Action volunteers drive people age 60 and older to medical appointments and limited grocery visits.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. last Wednesday and Thursday, some volunteers were able to pick up a free medium pizza at the drive-through of Flingers Pizza Pub, 1503 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, as a token of appreciation, said Faith in Action Executive Director Doretta Herr. They also were given water, hand sanitizer and a cookie.

The gifts were possible thanks to donations from Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Thrivent Financial, Flinger's and Faith in Action.

