Monday Memos: FFA fundraiser and empowerment nominations

FFA alumni raise $9,500 for chapter

STANFORD — The Olympia FFA Chapter’s Alumni Silent Auction was Jan. 28 at Olympia High School during the boys basketball game. FFA members grilled and sold 250 pork chop meals during the game. The auction raised over $9,500 from the auction and cash donations.

Names sought for empowerment award

BLOOMINGTON — Professional Women of McLean County is seeking nominations for its first PWMC Empowerment Award. The award seeks to recognize women who empower, educate and engage others in the workplace and community, acting as role models in advancing and celebrating women.

Deadline for nominations is May 15. More information and nomination forms are at pwmcinc.org/empowerment-award.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com