Monday Memos: Field trip money and landscape waste

The plots are on the southwest corner of Hershey and Ireland Grove roads and are available on a first-come, first-served basis: 12- by 30-foot plots are $25 and 25- by 30-foot plots are $50. Plots will be plowed prior to opening. Renters are responsible for soil preparation. Water is available at the site.

Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.

Landscape waste collection to resume

NORMAL — Curbside collection of landscape waste will begin the week of March 30 on regular refuse collection days. All items to be collected should be placed curbside no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection or after 6 p.m. the evening before.

Landscape waste is defined as weeds, leaves and other vegetation which easily decompose. Grass clippings, dirt (devoid of rocks) and non-woody vegetation can be dropped off at Normal Public Works site at 1301 Warriner St.

