Monday Memos: Field trip money and landscape waste

Deneen adds Logan to guardian duties
BLOOMINGTON — Dan Deneen of Bloomington will continue to serve as public administrator and public guardian of McLean County and begin to serve the post in Logan County.
Deneen is a sole practitioner focusing on probate and estate planning, fiduciary fraud, commercial, real estate and consumer law. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, past chairperson and member of the Committee on Mental Health Law and past president and member of the McLean County Bar Association.
Schools receive field trip money
BLOOMINGTON — Several Pantagraph-area schools have received grant funding through the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program.
Winners include Prairie Central Elementary School, Fairbury, second-grade field trip to Fugate Woods, Fairbury, $230; Prairie Central, Fairbury, second-grade field trip to Sugar Grove Nature Center, McLean, $2,270; St. Mary’s School, Pontiac, fifth-grade trip to White Pines Ranch, Oregon, $500; and Olympia Middle School, Stanford, sixth-grade field trip to Sugar Grove Nature Center, McLean, $2,156.90.
Sign-up begins for community gardens
BLOOMINGTON — Registration opens March 26 for Bloomington residents to sign up for garden space at community gardens. Non-resident registration begins March 27.
The plots are on the southwest corner of Hershey and Ireland Grove roads and are available on a first-come, first-served basis: 12- by 30-foot plots are $25 and 25- by 30-foot plots are $50. Plots will be plowed prior to opening. Renters are responsible for soil preparation. Water is available at the site.
Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.
Landscape waste collection to resume
NORMAL — Curbside collection of landscape waste will begin the week of March 30 on regular refuse collection days. All items to be collected should be placed curbside no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection or after 6 p.m. the evening before.
Landscape waste is defined as weeds, leaves and other vegetation which easily decompose. Grass clippings, dirt (devoid of rocks) and non-woody vegetation can be dropped off at Normal Public Works site at 1301 Warriner St.
