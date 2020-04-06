Monday Memos: Foundation donates AED to emergency agency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Foundation donates AED to emergency agency

NORMAL — The Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation has presented a portable automated external defibrillator (AED) to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.

The donation was made possible with funds raised in February when Four Seasons Health Club, the Workout Company and Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center held special activities in support of the foundation's AED program. All of the $690 raised by the health clubs was put toward the AED purchase.

AEDs are easy to use and can increase a person's chances of survival following sudden cardiac arrest by up to 70 percent when used within three minutes. Every minute defibrillation is delayed, the chance of survival is reduced by about 10 percent.

Chicken hatch program offered online

BLOOMINGTON — As families stay home during the shelter-in-place order, they can still enjoy the spring ritual of watching eggs hatch thanks to the Illinois Ag in the Classroom program, which is offering embryology videos every weekday to teach about incubating and hatching chicken eggs. The playlist is at https://youtu.be/M6Jg-0VpZSE.