Monday Memos: Golden K offers pandemic grants

Golden K helps during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Golden K Kiwanis has made recent grants to help the community during the pandemic, continuing its mission to serve children.

The club gave $300 each to District 87 and Unit 5 to address needs in the early stages of food distribution to students.

The Youth Services committee also distributed $500, The Baby Fold, defray breast feeding program cost for 75 mothers; $500, Boys and Girls Club, Zoom software and limited staff assistance; $500, Easter Seals, respite care for families; $250, First Book, one new book to go with local food distribution to 825 kids; $500, Western Avenue, summer transportation of area kids to jobs; and $500, YMCA, emergency child care for first responders.

Corn Belt donates to food programs

BLOOMINGTON — Corn Belt Energy has given a grant of $15,000 for the Feeding BN and Beyond program and a grant of $5,000 for the Starved Rock Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund as a part of the Sharing Success program.