Monday Memos: Golden K offers pandemic grants

Golden K helps during pandemic
BLOOMINGTON — Golden K Kiwanis has made recent grants to help the community during the pandemic, continuing its mission to serve children.
The club gave $300 each to District 87 and Unit 5 to address needs in the early stages of food distribution to students.
The Youth Services committee also distributed $500, The Baby Fold, defray breast feeding program cost for 75 mothers; $500, Boys and Girls Club, Zoom software and limited staff assistance; $500, Easter Seals, respite care for families; $250, First Book, one new book to go with local food distribution to 825 kids; $500, Western Avenue, summer transportation of area kids to jobs; and $500, YMCA, emergency child care for first responders.
Corn Belt donates to food programs
BLOOMINGTON — Corn Belt Energy has given a grant of $15,000 for the Feeding BN and Beyond program and a grant of $5,000 for the Starved Rock Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund as a part of the Sharing Success program.
The program, a matching grant opportunity in partnership with CoBank, has increased the Sharing Success matching and increased the amount in which partnering electric cooperatives may contribute during the pandemic. The increases allowed Corn Belt Energy and CoBank to donate a total of $20,000 to provide COVID-19 relief to local communities served by Corn Belt Energy.
USDA helps Midwest Food Bank
NORMAL — Each Midwest Food Bank location will receive and distribute three to five semi loads of additional food weekly through the USDA Farmers to Family Food Box Program. On average, 2,000 families per location will receive the food each week. Midwest Food Bank will increase distribution days to ensure efficient delivery of the food.
The USDA is partnering with national, regional and local suppliers, who have been significantly impacted by the closure of food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The suppliers will package the products into family-sized boxes and transport them to food banks.
