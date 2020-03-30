Monday Memos: Growmark, others donate to food bank

Growmark, others donate to food bank

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank has received several donations to help support their programs which are experiencing increased need of services due to COVID-19.

The Growmark Foundation donated $40,000 that will support multiple programs at Midwest Food Bank, including Tender Mercies and Hope Packs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Growmark, Country Financial and Illinois Farm Bureau partnered to donate $20,000 which will support four truckloads of family food boxes.

An additional donation was given by Precision Planting in Tremont to support the Tender Mercies prepackaged meal program.

In addition to the location in Normal, the food bank has nine other locations in the United States, Africa and Haiti.

The food bank is heavily involved in disaster relief efforts. As a first responder for The Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank can have a semi-load of family food boxes on the road within 24 hours of a call.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com