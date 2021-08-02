Monday Memos: Heartland Community College honored for online course offering

Heartland Community College honored for online course offering

NORMAL — Heartland Community College (HCC) was recognized for high-quality work in creating an innovative online course, Biology 191: Introductory Microbiology. The College recently earned the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark.

The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality and represents Heartland’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success.

The certification is the result of HCC’s dedication to continuous improvement, including the work of Dr. Manju Kishore, Biology Instructor, and Mallory White, Adjunct Biology Instructor. Due to their foresight and dedication to student success, Heartland’s BIOL 191 course is now listed on the QM directory of certified courses.

“The Quality Matters Official Review provides an opportunity for faculty to reflect on their course through a learner perspective,” said Anna Catterson, Executive Director of Online Learning and Instructional Technologies for HCC. “From accessibility to learner engagement to assessments, the review used internationally-recognized Standards and best practices to examine critical course components related to the learner experience and ultimately learner success.”

The QM Official Review provided independent validation of the quality, learner-focused course design that HCC has been committed to for the past several years. Reviews are conducted by QM-Certified Reviewers and use the Quality Matters Rubric and associated Standards, which are based on research and defined best practices. A course earns the QM Certification Mark once it meets QM Rubric Standards at the 85 percent threshold or better and meets all Essential Standards.

