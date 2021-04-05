 Skip to main content
Monday Memos: Libraries featuring StoryWalks for April Autism Awareness month
Monday Memos: Libraries featuring StoryWalks for April Autism Awareness month

Libraries featuring StoryWalks for Autism Awareness month

BLOOMINGTON — Autism McLean and the Bloomington and Normal public libraries are hosting StoryWalks in April at three locations for Autism Awareness Month.

StoryWalks are an educational reading activity where individual pages of a children’s book are displayed along a walking path or other outdoor location for visitors to stop and enjoy them.

“My Brother Charlie” by Hollie Robinson Peete and Elizabeth Peete is featured through April 11 at Miller Park and the McLean County Museum of History. The Miller Park walk is from the Pavilion to the zoo, and the museum’s walk is on Old Courthouse Square, downtown Bloomington.

“Uniquely Wired” by Julia Cook will be hosted April 17 to May 2 at Carden Park, Normal. The park is at Prairieland Elementary School.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

