Monday Memos: Midwest Food Bank earns 4-star rating from Charity Navigator

According to Captain Jason Bigelow, divisional youth secretary for The Salvation Army Heartland Division, “This is a game changer for us. While we are all struggling to adapt to the new 'normal' in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been especially hard for the children. So many things have changed. They have missed out on so much. We know kids continue to be resilient but it usually, eventually comes out and many times it’s in unhealthy ways. With funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, we can add into our curriculum ways our youth leaders can identify health concerns and needs as well as guide youth through the pandemic that is currently still happening all around them and the unknown after-effects. Plus, we want to provide an opportunity to bring some fun and excitement back into their lives, even if just for a few days. And we fully believe that camp can help make a difference in their lives.”