Monday Memos: Midwest Food Bank earns 4-star rating from Charity Navigator

Midwest Food Bank earns 4-star rating from Charity Navigator
NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the ninth consecutive year that Midwest Food Bank has earned this top distinction.
“Midwest Food Bank’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, stated in a news release. “People can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Midwest Food Bank.”
“It is important to use the financial support we receive in an efficient manner,” said David Kieser, president and CEO of Midwest Food Bank. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters the blessing of volunteers and staff serving with excellence and integrity.”
$20,000 grant awarded to Salvation Army Heartland Division Youth Department
PEORIA — To help ease the ongoing needs of Illinoisans created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has awarded The Salvation Army Heartland Division Youth Department a $20,000 grant as part of BCBSIL’s latest round of giving aimed at helping the helpers.
The grant will help fund summer camp retreats at Eagle Crest Camp for children throughout Central Illinois.
According to Captain Jason Bigelow, divisional youth secretary for The Salvation Army Heartland Division, “This is a game changer for us. While we are all struggling to adapt to the new 'normal' in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been especially hard for the children. So many things have changed. They have missed out on so much. We know kids continue to be resilient but it usually, eventually comes out and many times it’s in unhealthy ways. With funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, we can add into our curriculum ways our youth leaders can identify health concerns and needs as well as guide youth through the pandemic that is currently still happening all around them and the unknown after-effects. Plus, we want to provide an opportunity to bring some fun and excitement back into their lives, even if just for a few days. And we fully believe that camp can help make a difference in their lives.”
BCBSIL selected 175 organizations across Illinois with missions focused on access to care, hunger, shelter and behavioral health care, and COVID-19 health education and vaccine access to receive $20,000 grants as part of its COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.
