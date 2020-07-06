Monday Memos: Midwest Food Bank ships 60,000 food boxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food bank ships 60,000 family food boxes

NORMAL — One hundred days into the COVID-19 pandemic, Midwest Food Bank, based at 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, has packed and shipped more than 60,000 family food boxes to people in 28 states, in partnership with The Salvation Army.

Midwest Food Bank has accomplished this while restructuring the roles of volunteers during the pandemic. While demand for services has increased because of high unemployment and economic uncertainty, Midwest Food Bank partner agencies have experienced a 30% increase in traffic.

The work also has been done as COVID-19 disrupted the food supply. Pre-pandemic, the food bank operated with a four to five week supply. That was down to about two weeks in May but has increased to more than three weeks.

"This pandemic has caused us to shift our mode of operation on several fronts and in multiple ways," said Midwest Food Bank Chief Operating Officer Eric Hodel. "It has been a dynamic and challenging season but I am so pleased with the response and perseverance of the MFB family of employees, volunteers and donors."

