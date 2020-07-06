Monday Memos: Midwest Food Bank ships 60,000 food boxes

Food bank ships 60,000 family food boxes
NORMAL — One hundred days into the COVID-19 pandemic, Midwest Food Bank, based at 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, has packed and shipped more than 60,000 family food boxes to people in 28 states, in partnership with The Salvation Army.
Midwest Food Bank has accomplished this while restructuring the roles of volunteers during the pandemic. While demand for services has increased because of high unemployment and economic uncertainty, Midwest Food Bank partner agencies have experienced a 30% increase in traffic.
The work also has been done as COVID-19 disrupted the food supply. Pre-pandemic, the food bank operated with a four to five week supply. That was down to about two weeks in May but has increased to more than three weeks.
"This pandemic has caused us to shift our mode of operation on several fronts and in multiple ways," said Midwest Food Bank Chief Operating Officer Eric Hodel. "It has been a dynamic and challenging season but I am so pleased with the response and perseverance of the MFB family of employees, volunteers and donors."
Tiny house raffle benefits nonprofits
BLOOMINGTON — A tiny house is being raffled to benefit two local nonprofits, Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries. Tiny House, Big Impact is the theme of the raffle by Mike Gilmore, a home builder and Realtor. Gilmore built a 220-square-foot tiny house, recognizing the interest in downsizing and simpler living.
Raffle tickets and information are available at tinyhousebigimpact.com. It is $75 for one ticket or $195 for three tickets, with 2,000 tickets available. The tiny house is valued at $50,000.
BNAR, YPN work together to feed local heroes
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Association of REALTORS® (BNAR) Young Professionals Network (YPN) is raising money to feed local health and safety workers through support of local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
“Feeding Frontline Heroes BN,” has raised $5,360 since May 1 and delivered a total of 150 meals to the Normal Police Department, the Bloomington Police Department, Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
“Our ‘Feeding Frontline Heroes BN’ initiative was started by our BNAR Young Professionals Network as a way to continue our service work to the community while sheltered in place,” says BNAR President, Penny Wilson. “Our mission is to provide meals for our local health and safety workers who are selflessly giving of themselves on the frontlines while in tandem, supporting our local restaurants and their employees who are feeling the strain during this pandemic.”
As a thank you to donors, BNAR is offering a reusable cotton BNAR facemask for every $5 donated through the initiative webpage, FeedingFrontlinesBN.org.
Donations from the public are accepted and appreciated.
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.