Monday Memos: Normal book sale planned; entries sought for Farmer City holiday parade

Books to Benefit plans sale
NORMAL — Books to Benefit is opening its doors for another book sale from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24; no appointments are needed.
Proceeds will benefit STAR Adult Literacy and literacy programs at YouthBuild McLean County.
The sale will run with 30 shoppers inside at one time with additional shoppers let in on a first-come, first-served basis when someone leaves. COVID-19 safety measures that apply both days include limiting occupancy, requiring properly-worn masks, social distancing in line and using hand sanitizer upon entering.
Books to Benefit will accept donations of gently-used books, CDs, and DVDs, through Oct. 19. No donations will be accepted the week of the sale. Donations will resume Oct. 28. More information is at books2benefit.com.
Entries sought for holiday parade
FARMER CITY — Farmer City is seeking entries for its Christmas parade set for 2 p.m. Nov. 22, stepping off from the Farmer City Fairgrounds. The theme is “The Polar Express on Parade.”
To enter, call 309-386-2791 or write to Chad Wills, 101 Comet Lane, Heyworth, IL 61745. Visit the Farmer City Christmas Parade Facebook page for more information.
Salvation Army coat drive begins
BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County’s annual coat drive has begun. Donations of new coats and winter accessories for adults (18 and over) and children 5 and under may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington. No used items will be accepted.
Coat distribution this year is limited to adults (over 18) who didn’t receive a coat in 2019 and children under the age of 5 as they focus on groups in the community which are not served by other organizations.
Individuals needing a coat should call The Salvation Army at 309-829-9476, ext. 289, and leave a message. They will be contacted by telephone for an intake interview over the phone before scheduling an appointment for coat pick-up.
In 2019, the local Salvation Army distributed over 600 coats.
