Monday Memos: Normal book sale planned; entries sought for Farmer City holiday parade

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County’s annual coat drive has begun. Donations of new coats and winter accessories for adults (18 and over) and children 5 and under may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington. No used items will be accepted.

Coat distribution this year is limited to adults (over 18) who didn’t receive a coat in 2019 and children under the age of 5 as they focus on groups in the community which are not served by other organizations.

Individuals needing a coat should call The Salvation Army at 309-829-9476, ext. 289, and leave a message. They will be contacted by telephone for an intake interview over the phone before scheduling an appointment for coat pick-up.

In 2019, the local Salvation Army distributed over 600 coats.

