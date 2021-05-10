Monday Memos: Normal Lions Club to host food drive

Normal Lions Club to host food drive

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Lions Club is hosting a drive up and drop off food drive from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Center for Hope Outreach, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

The food pantry needs boxed potatoes; pasta; helper meals; Rice-a-roni; mac-n-cheese; evaporated milk; canned meats, vegetables, fruit and soups; snack crackers; peanut butter and jelly. Also needed are household and personal care items: cleaning supplies, paper products, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo and conditioner, dental supplies, shaving supplies.

More information is at www.facebook.com/normallions.

May Community Challenge donations sought

BLOOMINGTON — A group of donors is challenging the community to match a $40,000 gift to Home Sweet Home Ministries as part of its May Community Challenge. Home Sweet Home provides food and housing assistance and programs to help the homeless.

Donations to the May Community Challenge can be made online at hshministries.org/donate. Gifts may be mailed or dropped off at Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701. May Community Challenge should be indicated on the gift.