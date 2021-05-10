Monday Memos: Normal Lions Club to host food drive

Normal Lions Club to host food drive
BLOOMINGTON — Normal Lions Club is hosting a drive up and drop off food drive from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Center for Hope Outreach, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
The food pantry needs boxed potatoes; pasta; helper meals; Rice-a-roni; mac-n-cheese; evaporated milk; canned meats, vegetables, fruit and soups; snack crackers; peanut butter and jelly. Also needed are household and personal care items: cleaning supplies, paper products, dish detergent, laundry supplies, shampoo and conditioner, dental supplies, shaving supplies.
More information is at www.facebook.com/normallions.
May Community Challenge donations sought
BLOOMINGTON — A group of donors is challenging the community to match a $40,000 gift to Home Sweet Home Ministries as part of its May Community Challenge. Home Sweet Home provides food and housing assistance and programs to help the homeless.
Donations to the May Community Challenge can be made online at hshministries.org/donate. Gifts may be mailed or dropped off at Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701. May Community Challenge should be indicated on the gift.
Jones receives Everyday Hero Award
BLOOMINGTON — Mike A. Jones, president of Western Avenue Community Center, was named 2021 winner of the Everyday Hero Award and Grant from the McLean County Republicans. The award was accepted on his behalf by Willie Brown at the Lincoln Reagan Dinner Gala. The award included a $500 check to Western Avenue Community Center in honor of Jones’ extensive volunteer work for the center.
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church names next pastor
BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Dr. Timothy Harris has been named the next pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Bloomington, after a two-year search process. He follows the late Rev. Frank L. McSwain in pastoring the church.
A native of Wilmington, Ohio, and preacher since 1999, he will come with his wife, Lady Karin Harris. They have two adult children and five grandchildren.
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com