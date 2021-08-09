Monday Memos: Normal Lions Club to host food drive

Normal Lions Club to host food drive

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Lions Club is hosting its quarterly drive-up and drop-off food drive from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Center for Hope Outreach Center, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

The food drive directly benefits the Center for Hope Outreach Center and helps those who struggle with food insecurity.

The food pantry needs non-perishable items: boxed potatoes; pasta; helper meals; Rice-A-Roni; mac 'n cheese; evaporated canned milk; canned meats; vegetables; fruit; soups; snack crackers; and peanut butter and jelly. Also needed are household and personal care items: cleaning and sanitizing supplies; toilet paper; dish detergent; laundry supplies; shampoo and conditioner; dental supplies; shaving supplies; deodorant; bath soap or shower gel; and baby diapers.

For more information, visit facebook.com/normallions.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0