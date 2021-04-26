Monday Memos: Olympia High School FFA sets annual plant sale

Olympia FFA sets annual plant sale
STANFORD — The Olympia High School FFA will have the annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 and 8 at the high school greenhouse. Masks are required and customers in the greenhouse are limited to 15 at a time for social distancing.
The FFA members have grown more than 45 varieties of plants, including annual flowers, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets for the sale. Students in agriculture class planted and tended the plants throughout the second semester to get them ready for sale.
In addition to plants, the FFA is selling yard art signs and metal planters. The signs and planters were created with the chapter’s CNC plasma cutting table.
Yard decorations and signs are available for order by contacting Bryce Hoffman at the high school at 309-379-5911 or by email at bryce.hoffman@olympia.org. All proceeds from the plant sale benefit the Olympia High School FFA Chapter.
Flower sale to support Camp Limberlost
NORMAL — The annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale is Bloomington Kiwanis’ biggest fundraiser to support Camp Limberlost and other children’s programs.
The sale, now in its 12th year, runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, May 5 to 8, and is closed on Mother’s Day, May 9. The white tents will be set up in the parking lot at the Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, between Yankee Candle and Ann Taylor Loft.
There will be thousands of annuals, herbs, vegetable garden plants and hanging and potted plants from Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses for sale. In addition, if you need some help choosing, Master Gardeners will be on site. The Master Gardeners will help advise shoppers and provide tips on choosing the right plant for the light and soil conditions, how to plant and answer other questions. Kiwanis members set up, care for and assist shoppers with the sale of the plants.
The sale raises funds for the club’s main signature service project, Camp Limberlost, originally started by The Pantagraph. For the past 90 summers, Bloomington Kiwanis has sent more than 100 8- to 10-year-olds to Camp Limberlost at East Bay Camp at Lake Bloomington. Sale proceeds will help send local, deserving children to camp and support other local children’s projects.
