Monday Memos: Olympia High School FFA sets annual plant sale

Olympia FFA sets annual plant sale

STANFORD — The Olympia High School FFA will have the annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 and 8 at the high school greenhouse. Masks are required and customers in the greenhouse are limited to 15 at a time for social distancing.

The FFA members have grown more than 45 varieties of plants, including annual flowers, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets for the sale. Students in agriculture class planted and tended the plants throughout the second semester to get them ready for sale.

In addition to plants, the FFA is selling yard art signs and metal planters. The signs and planters were created with the chapter’s CNC plasma cutting table.

Yard decorations and signs are available for order by contacting Bryce Hoffman at the high school at 309-379-5911 or by email at bryce.hoffman@olympia.org. All proceeds from the plant sale benefit the Olympia High School FFA Chapter.

Flower sale to support Camp Limberlost

NORMAL — The annual Mother’s Day Flower Sale is Bloomington Kiwanis’ biggest fundraiser to support Camp Limberlost and other children’s programs.