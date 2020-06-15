Monday Memos: Philanthropy nominations sought

Program aids development

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is launching YWCA Strive, a free professional development program for McLean County residents.

The six-month program is designed for those with employment or underemployment barriers. The inaugural program runs July 27 to Jan. 29. The program will include three-hour classes, twice per week, and participants will work one-on-one with a career coach.

Applicants must be at least 18, have basic English literacy and math skills, and must show a desire and ability to complete the full program. Preferred enrollment will be given to women, people of color, those who have not completed a bachelor’s degree, and those who receive a referral through a partner agency.

YWCA plans virtual run

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is hosting a virtual version of its Dash Against Discrimination on June 27 to shed light on racism and discrimination in all forms.