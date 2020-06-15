Monday Memos: Philanthropy nominations sought

Philanthropy nominations sought
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its Philanthropists of the Year awards, one for Bloomington-Normal and another for other parts of McLean County, plus DeWitt, Logan and Livingston counties.
Recipients will be honored Nov. 19.
Nominees should reflect outstanding civic responsibility; willingness to serve in leadership roles; and voluntary commitment of time and financial resources. Current IPCF board members and staff are not eligible.
The deadline for nominations is July 31. Mail entries to Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, 915 E. Washington St., Suite 2, Bloomington, IL 61701 or by email to lshepherd@ilprairiecf.org. Nomination forms are available at https://ilprairiecf.org/philanthropists-of-the-year-award.
Community meets challenge
BLOOMINGTON — Home Sweet Home Ministries raised $163,510 in its annual May Community Challenge.
During May, a group of donors pledged $60,000 to Home Sweet Home and challenged community members to match that amount. The amount was exceeded.
Program aids development
BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is launching YWCA Strive, a free professional development program for McLean County residents.
The six-month program is designed for those with employment or underemployment barriers. The inaugural program runs July 27 to Jan. 29. The program will include three-hour classes, twice per week, and participants will work one-on-one with a career coach.
Applicants must be at least 18, have basic English literacy and math skills, and must show a desire and ability to complete the full program. Preferred enrollment will be given to women, people of color, those who have not completed a bachelor’s degree, and those who receive a referral through a partner agency.
Visit www.ywcamclean.org/Strive.
YWCA plans virtual run
BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is hosting a virtual version of its Dash Against Discrimination on June 27 to shed light on racism and discrimination in all forms.
Registration is $20 for an individual and $50 for a family of four (two adult and two children, add-on family members are $10). Registration includes a T-shirt and a goody bag.
Visit www.ywcamclean.org/Dash2020.
First Farmers aids 4 groups
BLOOMINGTON — First Farmers State Bank, in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, has provided $20,000 in grants to four local not-for-profit organizations.
The grants will go to Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and Home Sweet Home Ministries, both in Bloomington; Common Ground, Delavan; and Minier Food Pantry.
YouthBuild program starts
BLOOMINGTON — YouthBuild McLean County is accepting applications for its summer jobs program, which will be done virtually this year.
The registration deadline is June 15. More information is at www.youthbuildmcleancounty.org/get-involved.
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.