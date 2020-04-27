Monday Memos: Rotary helps 735 kids with coats

Monday memos

Rotary Club helps 735 students with coats

NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club completed its 2019-2020 coat drive, spending $10,057 on winter coats for students in need.

The club bought 735 coats for students in Unit 5 and 144 coats for students in Ridgeview, according to Rotarian Connie Gentry, who leads the club’s efforts.

The club annually raises funds and seeks in-kind donations for winter clothing for students in need. This season, the club received a $500 gift card from Meijer to help buy coats locally.

Heartland nurse program accredited

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College associate nursing program has been granted continuing accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The ACEN board of commissioners cited the Heartland program’s “commitment to quality nursing education” in announcing their decision.

Schnucks donates to United Way

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. is donated $250,000 from customer and company donations to United Way agencies located in cities where the chain has grocery stores, including Bloomington and Normal.

Customers donated $225,400 from April 3-20 by rounding up the cost of their purchases to the nearest dollar. Schnucks donated an additional $24,600. Last month, the company donated $605,000 to support COVID-19 relief in the five states in which Schnucks operates.

Two companies offer hand sanitizer

PEORIA — First-Light USA — a manufacturer of portable, tactical lighting solutions for military and law enforcement — has delivered thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to OSF HealthCare for its Pandemic Health Worker Program.

Meanwhile, Pacific Ethanol in Pekin created hand sanitizer for the Tazewell County Emergency Operations Center, which coordinates allocation of personal protective equipment for first responders and health care agencies in that county.

