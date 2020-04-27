Monday Memos: Rotary helps 735 kids with coats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rotary Club helps 735 students with coats

NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club completed its 2019-2020 coat drive, spending $10,057 on winter coats for students in need.

The club bought 735 coats for students in Unit 5 and 144 coats for students in Ridgeview, according to Rotarian Connie Gentry, who leads the club’s efforts.

The club annually raises funds and seeks in-kind donations for winter clothing for students in need. This season, the club received a $500 gift card from Meijer to help buy coats locally.

Heartland nurse program accredited

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College associate nursing program has been granted continuing accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The ACEN board of commissioners cited the Heartland program’s “commitment to quality nursing education” in announcing their decision.

Schnucks donates to United Way

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. is donated $250,000 from customer and company donations to United Way agencies located in cities where the chain has grocery stores, including Bloomington and Normal.