Monday Memos: Scouts, courts helping first responders

Girl Scouts helping first responders
BLOOMINGTON — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois have been (safely) delivering cookies to area hospitals as part of Operation Cookie Share. This is the program were people can buy cookies to donate to military personnel and first responders.
In the last 10 days, the council has delivered about 500 cases of cookies to hospitals including Advocate BroMenn, OSF Saint Francis, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary’s, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Crossing Health Center, OSB Carle, Perry Memorial, and Quincy.
Midwest Food Bank helping families
NORMAL – Midwest Food Bank is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide emergency relief family food boxes to those coping with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locations receiving this aid include northern Illinois, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Georgia, Iowa and Colorado. So far, 11,000 boxes have been shipped with 40,000 scheduled in the weeks ahead.
As a first responder for The Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank is able to procure and assemble family food boxes, containing enough shelf-stable food to feed a four-person family for four to five days. Volunteers assemble, fill and drive the boxes to relief sites where The Salvation Army oversees distribution. Social distancing practices are in place as volunteers prepare the boxes to be shipped out.
To donate to help cover cost of supplies or fuel, visit MidwestFoodBank.org.
Midwest Food Bank, based in Normal, has eight locations in the United States, and one each in East Africa and Haiti.
Federal courts donating masks
SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois has donated nearly 500 masks, including 175 N95 respirator masks, previously stored at its various courthouses, to help combat the personal protective equipment shortage:
Each division donated to a local group. They include Peoria, Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois; Rock Island, UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care; Springfield, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach for distribution to Memorial Health Systems, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic, and HSHS Illinois; Urbana: Champaign Public Health, collectors for the Carle Foundation Hospital.
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.