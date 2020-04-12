Monday Memos: Scouts, courts helping first responders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girl Scouts helping first responders

BLOOMINGTON — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois have been (safely) delivering cookies to area hospitals as part of Operation Cookie Share. This is the program were people can buy cookies to donate to military personnel and first responders.

In the last 10 days, the council has delivered about 500 cases of cookies to hospitals including Advocate BroMenn, OSF Saint Francis, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary’s, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Crossing Health Center, OSB Carle, Perry Memorial, and Quincy.

Midwest Food Bank helping families

NORMAL – Midwest Food Bank is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide emergency relief family food boxes to those coping with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locations receiving this aid include northern Illinois, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Georgia, Iowa and Colorado. So far, 11,000 boxes have been shipped with 40,000 scheduled in the weeks ahead.