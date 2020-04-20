Monday Memos: Sexual assault awareness and helping others

The Pennsylvania Division will be the ninth U.S. location for Midwest Food Bank, which also operates two international divisions.

Midwest Food Bank distributes food, without charge, to more than 2,000 not-for-profit pantries and social service agencies in the United States, East Africa and Haiti.

Bracelet sales benefit food bank

BLOOMINGTON — Bremer Jewelry recently raised $5,280 for Midwest Food Bank, which will help facilitate the distribution of food to people in need.

The jewelry store, with locations in Bloomington and Peoria, released the “Bremer Embracelet,” a $40 beaded bracelet. Each sale generated a $20 donation to the food bank. After 14 days of hand-delivering and shipping 264 bracelets, the company had surpassed its $5,000 goal.

The Embracelets are no longer available, but Bremer will donate 10 percent of all website sales through May 6 to the local Midwest Food Bank chapters.

