Monday Memos: Sexual assault awareness and helping others

YWCA recognizes awareness month
BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County is having virtual events to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes continues through April 30 on the YWCA Facebook page, facebook.com/YWCAMcLeanCounty. Participants are asked to walk on their own, take pictures or a video and tag YWCA McLean County on social media. To receive a free T-shirt, go to www.ywcamclean.org/walkamile2020.
Other events include:
- Wear teal on April 21 and 28, take a selfie and tag #SAAM2020.
- Share the YWCA Stepping Stones Clothesline Project video, at Facebook.com/YWCAMcLeanCounty.
- Join Take Back the Night 6 p.m. April 30 on the YWCA Facebook page.
- Through April 30, Blooms, 1209½ Towanda Ave., Bloomington, is supporting Stepping Stones by collecting donations.
- Through April 30, search Bloomington-Normal for painted #TealRocks. When you find one, take a picture and tag #IStillRise and #SAAM2020.
Midwest Food Bank opens Pa. location
NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank, based in Bloomington-Normal, is opening a location in the Hershey, Pennsylvania, area.
"In Pennsylvania, one in eight households are food insecure and we anticipate that number will increase," said Midwest Food Bank President and CEO David Kieser. "It is our hope to show the love of Christ to those in need in that area."
The Pennsylvania Division will be the ninth U.S. location for Midwest Food Bank, which also operates two international divisions.
Midwest Food Bank distributes food, without charge, to more than 2,000 not-for-profit pantries and social service agencies in the United States, East Africa and Haiti.
Bracelet sales benefit food bank
BLOOMINGTON — Bremer Jewelry recently raised $5,280 for Midwest Food Bank, which will help facilitate the distribution of food to people in need.
The jewelry store, with locations in Bloomington and Peoria, released the “Bremer Embracelet,” a $40 beaded bracelet. Each sale generated a $20 donation to the food bank. After 14 days of hand-delivering and shipping 264 bracelets, the company had surpassed its $5,000 goal.
The Embracelets are no longer available, but Bremer will donate 10 percent of all website sales through May 6 to the local Midwest Food Bank chapters.
Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.