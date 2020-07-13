Monday Memos: Stand Up for Social Justice vigil planned

Stand Up for Social Justice vigil planned
BLOOMINGTON — The monthly Stand Up for Social Justice vigil is set for 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The vigil’s goal is to support Black and Latinx citizens by calling on the federal government to set a national plan to combat the COVID-19 emergency.
Not In Our School sets silent march
BLOOMINGTON — Not in Our School Bloomington-Normal is holding a silent march and candlelight vigil from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at McGraw Park, Bloomington. They will march to show solidarity, express grief and recognize those dealing with discrimination and racism. Participants are asked to bring their own mask and candle.
