Monday Memos: Stand Up for Social Justice vigil planned

Monday memos

Stand Up for Social Justice vigil planned

BLOOMINGTON — The monthly Stand Up for Social Justice vigil is set for 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The vigil’s goal is to support Black and Latinx citizens by calling on the federal government to set a national plan to combat the COVID-19 emergency.

Not In Our School sets silent march

BLOOMINGTON — Not in Our School Bloomington-Normal is holding a silent march and candlelight vigil from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at McGraw Park, Bloomington. They will march to show solidarity, express grief and recognize those dealing with discrimination and racism. Participants are asked to bring their own mask and candle.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

