Monday Memos: Tyson Foods helps Midwest Food Bank

Tyson helps Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL — Tyson Foods will send semi-truck loads of chickens to Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, and to the food bank's divisions in Peoria, Indiana, Florida and Georgia, to help the organization feed people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank will distribute the processed chickens to partner agencies to be given to those in need. The food bank helps to supply food pantries and The Salvation Army.

Water company offers relief funds

BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation are together providing over $58,000 in donations to COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across Illinois.

Among recipients will be OSF HealthCare Foundation, Amita Healthcare Foundations, and the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County.

Other recipients include Streator Food Pantry and Lincoln Logan Food Bank in Lincoln.

