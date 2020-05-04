Monday Memos: United Way, food bank benefit from grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Homefield aids United Way, food bank

BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County and Midwest Food Bank will share $10,000 from Homefield Energy, which is helping Illinois communities recover from COVID-19.

The money is part of $60,000 overall that will go to food banks, community assistance funds, domestic violence prevention, and more. Other organizations are in Peoria, the St. Louis metro-east area, Champaign-Urbana and Decatur.

Homefield Energy’s donation in Illinois is part of a $2 million commitment across the country from Homefield Energy’s parent company, Vistra. It is the largest competitive residential electricity provider and the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

