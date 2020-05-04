Monday Memos: United Way, food bank benefit from grant

Homefield aids United Way, food bank
BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County and Midwest Food Bank will share $10,000 from Homefield Energy, which is helping Illinois communities recover from COVID-19.
The money is part of $60,000 overall that will go to food banks, community assistance funds, domestic violence prevention, and more. Other organizations are in Peoria, the St. Louis metro-east area, Champaign-Urbana and Decatur.
Homefield Energy’s donation in Illinois is part of a $2 million commitment across the country from Homefield Energy’s parent company, Vistra. It is the largest competitive residential electricity provider and the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.
Mask group gives out 1,600 masks
BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Mask Makers is continuing to look for volunteer sewers to make a specific mask for hospitals, nursing homes, group homes and assisted living facilities. The group supplies all materials and delivers to your door then picks up finished product.
Between April 1 and May 1, the group distributed 1,645 masks, 60 ear-saver clips and 75 face shields. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3aYdxAJ.
