Monday Memos: Wish Bone honors wildlife educator

BLOOMINGTON — Ginnie Underwood, 81, a longtime McLean County wildlife rehabilitator, received Wish Bone Canine Rescue’s 2020 Community Heroes Award.
The award honors “unwavering commitment and dedication to the rehabilitation and conservation of wildlife.” She also received a special proclamation honoring her efforts from state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.
For 52 years, Underwood has given a helping hand to injured and orphaned wildlife, providing them with food, shelter and needed care with the goal of returning them to the wild at her sanctuary north of Hudson.
