Monday Memos: YouthBuild McLean County accepting applications

Monday Memos: YouthBuild McLean County accepting applications

YouthBuild accepting applications

NORMAL — YouthBuild McLean County is accepting applications through Aug. 26 for its charter school and YouthBuild Academy. Both programs grant high school diplomas recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education.

To apply, youth must be ages 16 through 20. YouthBuild is for students struggling in traditional high schools and who could benefit from YouthBuild's personalized support.

Fall classes begin Sept. 9. Apply at youthbuildmcleancounty.org or call 309-454-3898.

Military rites to be conducted

BLOOMINGTON — A communal military rites ceremony will be 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington.

The ceremony is intended for families of any veteran for whom final military rites were not performed. This includes families whose veterans died during the COVID-19 pandemic or before.

Families who wish to participate are asked to provide a casket size flag and a copy of the veteran's obituary prior to the service. RSVP to Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703 or email butchekstam@gmail.com. Each veteran will be recognized, their flag folded and presented to a designed family member.

After flag presentations, the honor guard will fire three volleys, the bugler will play Taps and the bagpiper will play Amazing Grace.

The ceremony is sponsored by Evergreen and American Legion Honor Guard Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington.

