3 more coronavirus cases confirmed in McLean County on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in McLean County, bringing the total number to seven.
McLean County health officials confirmed the results Saturday afternoon.
The new cases include one female in her 70s with underlying health conditions and is currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a local hospital. The second is a male in his 50s who has a history of international travel and is recovering at home in isolation and the third is a male is his 20s recovering at home in isolation.
Earlier this week, the health department confirmed four cases in McLean County. On Friday, officials said three new cases included a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s, Graven said. On Thursday, officials said a man in his 70s was in isolation at a local hospital in good condition.
“The McLean County Health Department remains dedicated to protecting the health of our residents and doing what we can to prevent further spread of this virus,” Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement released Saturday. “We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19. It has been amazing to see so many local groups and the citizens of McLean County step up during this difficult time, working together to ensure that the needs of our community are being met.”
Melissa Graven, McLean County Health Department Communicable Disease Supervisor, said that with the limited amount of testing, the McLean County Health Department continues to serve as a public resource.
“More and more commercial labs are able to test for COVID-19 so there are more avenues to direct people to get tested, however, the need for testing far outweighs the resources that are available to do that testing, both locally and nationally.”
“Testing for COVID-19 will not change the course of your treatment, as there is no treatment for COVID-19. We must work together to slow down the transmission of COVID-19 so we can protect our most vulnerable populations; those in our healthcare community; and, each other,” Graven added.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 including another death, a Cook County man in his 70s. Cook County has 73 percent of the 753 reported cases in the state. Cases have been reported in 26 counties, occurring in ages between 3 and 99.
While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Most people recover from the virus.
Social distancing, washing your hands, not touching your face, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when you can and cleaning frequently used surfaces can help to reduce the spread of COVID-19, McKnight said.
The health department is in contact with BroMenn and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington regarding testing and in the event of a surge of patients, Graven and McKnight said.
This story will be updated.
SATURDAY UPDATE
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow