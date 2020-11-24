 Skip to main content
More COVID hospitalizations in McLean County, but positivity rate declining
More COVID hospitalizations in McLean County, but positivity rate declining

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred thirty-six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and another six people have been hospitalized with the virus, McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.

But health department data also indicated that the county's seven-day COVID positivity rate has declined and 191 additional people have recovered from the virus.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 23 county residents were hospitalized with COVID, compared with 17 on Monday.

"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. There are currently over 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19. Our hospitals are reporting 91% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 83% of total beds in use."

McKnight also reported McLean County's 50th COVID-related death, a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions but who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The 136 new COVID cases in McLean County mean that 7,809 county residents  have been diagnosed with the virus since March.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents tested for COVID who have tested positive in the previous week, was 8.1%, compared with 8.3% on Monday. That figure has been gradually declining for several days.

Of the more than 133,000 tests of county residents since March, 5.9% have come back positive for the virus.

Sixty-two fewer people are in home isolation, as McKnight reported that 1,355 people were isolating at home on Tuesday compared with 1,417 the day before.

In addition, 191 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Tuesday that 6,381 people have recovered since March, compared with 6,190 on Monday.

Meanwhile, testing numbers remained high at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday that 763 people were tested at that site on Monday.

That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

In other COVID-19 news, Illinois Department of Public Health announced several mobile testing sites throughout the state. Testing is open to anyone.

The testing sites include the Logan County Health Department, 109 3rd St., Lincoln, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, 1020 S. Market St., Monticello, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.

This story will be updated.

Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

