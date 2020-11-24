More COVID hospitalizations in McLean County, but positivity rate declining

McKnight also reported McLean County's 50th COVID-related death, a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions but who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The 136 new COVID cases in McLean County mean that 7,809 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents tested for COVID who have tested positive in the previous week, was 8.1%, compared with 8.3% on Monday. That figure has been gradually declining for several days.

Of the more than 133,000 tests of county residents since March, 5.9% have come back positive for the virus.

Sixty-two fewer people are in home isolation, as McKnight reported that 1,355 people were isolating at home on Tuesday compared with 1,417 the day before.

In addition, 191 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Tuesday that 6,381 people have recovered since March, compared with 6,190 on Monday.