More than 100 Illinois State University students could face consequences for NELK party

NORMAL — More than 100 Illinois State University students could face consequences following their attendance at gatherings with YouTube personalities the NELK Boys, officials said Saturday.
Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs, told the ISU Board of Trustees on Saturday that the university has already started the process to contact individuals at the gatherings, held Tuesday night.
“There is no time frame because we have already begun,” Johnson said. “We have been receiving information specifically on people who allegedly were involved in that incident. We are also receiving help from the Normal Police Department and our own police department as far as identifying individuals.
YouTubers known as Nelk boys, after hosting an “open up gyms” protest and partying their way through LA, are now traveling to colleges encouraging students to ignore COVID restrictions to party.— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 10, 2020
Pls watch these videos this is what they’re promoting to their 3.5M young followers pic.twitter.com/sJSLEJpQYS
"As of Friday, eight individuals have already received letters from the Conduct Office asking them to come in for meetings regarding their behavior.”
Johnson added that another 15 or more letters will be issued on Monday.
“We are expecting we are going to have 100 or more individuals that we are following up with, and if those individuals are found responsible, the sanctions span the spectrum and include being required to undergo educational training,” Johnson said. “But if they are found to have been responsible for actually forming those social gatherings, they could face suspensions.”
The NELK Boys are known for producing videos of pranks that generate millions of pageviews, but officials said the YouTube stars’ unannounced visit to town led to flash mob-style gatherings that ultimately were broken up by police.
The group is facing consequences from YouTube, which said Friday night that it had temporarily disabled monetization on the channel's videos.
"If a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our ecosystem we take action to protect the community," YouTube tweeted. "We suspended the NELK channel from the Partner Program because they encouraged large numbers of people to disregard social distancing guidelines, creating a large public health risk."
The company offered the statement in response to a tweet by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, who shared video from the NELK Boys' social media that showed a crowd of partying, maskless young people and tagged ISU as the location.
YouTube: “We have temporarily suspended monetization on the Nelk Boys channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If we see that a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community." pic.twitter.com/c25AqvAxuL— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 11, 2020
The town of Normal earlier this month, issued orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near the ISU campus and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served. The measures were aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, which grew after ISU classes began Aug. 18. People in violation can face fines of up to $750.
“If we know who the individuals are, we will apply the conduct code and since that time, we have received information from a number of people who named people at the gatherings,” said ISU President Larry Dietz. “Some didn’t mind having their names associated with being there and others did. We are working with the police and the dean of students to identify them.”
Johnson said their names would not be released to the public.
“It was a minority of students, but it is important that we investigate and they are punished if they violate a town ordinance,” said ISU Trustee Kathy Bohn.
“The best thing to come from this is that other students are concerned about the behavior and are turning in those that were there,” Johnson said. “It shows they are concerned about being safe and are putting pressure on their peers to change.”
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.