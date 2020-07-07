More than 250 Bloomington-Normal firms were awarded federal COVID aid. Read the list here.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — More than 250 Bloomington-Normal firms were awarded federal coronavirus aid, a review of data shows.

The Paycheck Protection Program helps smaller businesses stay open and keep people employed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the PPP, the government is backing $659 billion in low-interest business loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money on payroll, rent and similar expenses. Companies typically must have fewer than 500 workers to qualify.

The United States Treasury provided ranges of loan from $150,000 to $350,000, $350,000 to $1 million, $1-2 million, $2-5 million and $5-10 million. The treasury specified loan amounts below $150,000, but did not provide business names at that level.

The data shows four Bloomington firms received between $5 million and $10 million: Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, engineering firm Farnsworth Group, transportation company NuWay Logistics Inc., and Stark Excavating.

