In recognition of the Mennonite Central Committee beginning its relief work 100 years ago in what is now Ukraine, two traditional foods from that region will be available: borscht, a type of vegetable/beet soup, and zwieback, a sweet bread, said Ruthie Roth of Morton, sale executive secretary. She has been involved since the first sale in Congerville in 1959.
This year's theme is "Celebrating MCC's Century of Global Ministry in the Name of Christ."
Hundreds of volunteers are needed to stage such a large event and provide items for the popular auction that is part of it.
“Since the Mennonite Relief Sale is held in Bloomington, the Mennonite Church of Normal does a lot work,” said Gerry Schrock of the Normal church. “We’re exhausted at the end. … But we all work together. That’s the most important.”
More than 30 churches are involved, not just Mennonite but also Presbyterian, Methodist and “people of all walks of the Christian faith,” said Roth.
Eighty percent of the relief sale’s net proceeds go to the Mennonite Central Committee for its relief and service efforts providing for the needy in the United States and 53 other countries. The remaining 20 percent goes to organizations and food pantries in Central Illinois.
Parking is free and there is no admission charge.
Food is a big focus of the event, along with auctions of quilts, Amish-made furniture and other items and sales of craft items in the Ten Thousand Villages booth.
More than 2,400 people are expected for Friday evening’s barbecue chicken and fish dinner. About 7,500 pounds of whole-hog sausage will be seasoned, ground and stuffed for Saturday’s breakfast and for sale in the Butcher Shoppe.
Honey-smoked turkey, butterfly pork chops, beef strips, ribeye sandwiches, barbecue and hot dogs will be available.
Roth likes “everything” at the sale, which was founded by John Roth with help from her late husband, Don Roth.
“I really love it,” she said. “I help in all areas, especially quilts.”
At the suggestion of the photographer, June Bertsche, 86, of Flanagan, has seen through 40 years of home made donuts, during her time volunteering at the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale. The 57th Sale was held Friday and Saturday at the Interstate Center, Bloomington. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Doug Wilson of Gridley and June Bertsche of Flanagan, members of Prairie View Mennonite Church donut team, prepared donuts for sale during the Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington in March 2014. Proceeds support a variety of missions and emergency programs sponsored by the Mennonite Central Committee.
Raymond Mouschon of Eureka, hoisted a quilt into the air during the Mennonite Relief Sale quilt auction, Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Proceeds support a variety of missions and emergency programs sponsored by the Mennonite Central Committee.
Constance and Halo Moushon of Eureka, were very careful about how they packaged quilts that were sold during the quilt auction at the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center.(The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Caleb Guth, 4, and his brother, Cade, 2, place their bids during the children's auction as they attended the Mennonite Relief Sale with their mother, Rebekah, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center. The sale held a special auction for children's toys that allows children to place bids on items to support the sale's relief work.(The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Tom Porzelius of Gridley were among the many volunteers who would make and package over 12,000 donuts for the Mennonite Releif Sale, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Jonathan Stuckey, left and Duane Howard, both of Morton, were two of the many volunteers making pancakes, during the 53rd Annual Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center on Saturday March 19, 2011. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
Fred Porzelius of Chenoa, says he has been making donuts ''for years and years and years, as he worked during the 53rd Annual Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center on Saturday March 19, 2011. Porzelius was working with a crew from Prairieview Mennonite Church. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
Karen Leman of Eureka set up a display of brown and white egges for sale, Friday, March 19, 2010 during the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center. The sale benefits the relief work of the Mennonite Central Committee. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Ken Roth of Tremont made a stack of curly fries and unveiled how its done as he twirled a potato with an electric drill through a knife edge, Friday, March 19, 2010 during the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center. The sale continues through Saturday afternoon. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
It takes a lot of volunteers to run the food lines at the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center, Friday, March 19, 2010 as from left, Ryan Miller, Miriam Brown and Jacob Roth, members of the youth group at Normal's Mennonite Church, serves Julie Barnard and her family. The sale benefits the Mennonite Central Committee's relief efforts. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Mary Grabenstetter, of Metamora, left, looks at baskets as Katie Meiss, of Morton, helps her Saturday, March 21, 2009, at the 51st Illinois Relief Sale held at the Interstate center in Bloomington. (The Pantagraph, Carlos T. Miranda)
Linda Joose, Kathy and Emma Schwoerer and Delores Zehr, volunteers to the Mennonite Central Committee, made strawberry cheesecake as part of their efforts to prepare for this weekend's Mennonite Relief Sale that raises money to help the poor across the world. The event opens 5 p.m. Friday and runs all day Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. (Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Mike Hutchings of Morton joined thousands who ate curly fries that were on sale during the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 15, 2008 at the Interstate Center. Hutchings bought three plates for his family. (Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Amber Baer, 13, of Eureka, painted a bumble bee on the face of Marcerrus Thurmond of Delevan during the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 15, 2008 at the Interstate Center. Thousands turned out to eat and buy auction items to support Mennonite worldwide relief efforts. (Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Barb Karr, left, of Carlock, and Susie Wiss, right, of Goodfield, take away the flowers from the Flower Box booth towards the end of the Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Illinois, Saturday afternoon (March 17, 2007). (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
Mennonite Relief sale volunteer, Linda Albrecht, of Gibson City, sorted through various booth signs Thursday afternoon in preparation for Friday and Saturday's sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Albrecht said her husband, Jerry, who is on the Mennonite Sale board of directors, is in charge of the signs.
Donning her newly purchased Dr. Seuss hat, Heather Nunnally, 9, of Washburn, polished off the last few bites of curly fries she had, alongside her brother, Jon, 11, right, Friday evening at the Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.
This year's Mennonite Relief sale will be Friday and Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Events and activities include dinner Friday night, breakfast Saturday morning, a dutch market, butcher shop and auction.
1 of 32
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
The quilt auction during the auction at the 58th annual Mennonite Relief Sale in 2016.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE
Grace Tofte, 11, of Bloomington, restocks a plate of sausage being served by Stuart Rex during the Mennonite Relief Sale in 2016.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Tony Schott of Meadows walks with fresh made donuts during the 57th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center, Bloomington, Saturday, March 21, 2015. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Marjorie Knapp, 84, of Congerville, shops the 57th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale, at the Interstate Center, Bloomington, Saturday, March 22, 2015. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
At the suggestion of the photographer, June Bertsche, 86, of Flanagan, has seen through 40 years of home made donuts, during her time volunteering at the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale. The 57th Sale was held Friday and Saturday at the Interstate Center, Bloomington. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
DAVID PROEBER
Doug Wilson of Gridley and June Bertsche of Flanagan, members of Prairie View Mennonite Church donut team, prepared donuts for sale during the Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington in March 2014. Proceeds support a variety of missions and emergency programs sponsored by the Mennonite Central Committee.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Marie Kuhns of Arthur, sniffed a bar of homemade soap during the crafts sale at the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Raymond Mouschon of Eureka, hoisted a quilt into the air during the Mennonite Relief Sale quilt auction, Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Proceeds support a variety of missions and emergency programs sponsored by the Mennonite Central Committee.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Constance and Halo Moushon of Eureka, were very careful about how they packaged quilts that were sold during the quilt auction at the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center.(The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Katie Grove, 2, of Washington, place her bid at the Mennonite Relief Sale children's auction, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Caleb Guth, 4, and his brother, Cade, 2, place their bids during the children's auction as they attended the Mennonite Relief Sale with their mother, Rebekah, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center. The sale held a special auction for children's toys that allows children to place bids on items to support the sale's relief work.(The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Tom Porzelius of Gridley were among the many volunteers who would make and package over 12,000 donuts for the Mennonite Releif Sale, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
There was no shortage of homemade treats to purchase at the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 16, 2013, at the Interstate Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Howard and Louise Getz look at books Saturday, March 17, 2012, during the 54th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Mary Lee Faupel, of Eureka, looks at quilts Saturday, March 17, 2012, during the 54th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Melika Hershberger zooms around with a plate of sausage and pancakes, during the 53rd Annual Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center on Saturday March 19, 2011. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Jonathan Stuckey, left and Duane Howard, both of Morton, were two of the many volunteers making pancakes, during the 53rd Annual Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center on Saturday March 19, 2011. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Fred Porzelius of Chenoa, says he has been making donuts ''for years and years and years, as he worked during the 53rd Annual Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center on Saturday March 19, 2011. Porzelius was working with a crew from Prairieview Mennonite Church. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Karen Leman of Eureka set up a display of brown and white egges for sale, Friday, March 19, 2010 during the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center. The sale benefits the relief work of the Mennonite Central Committee. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
Ken Roth of Tremont made a stack of curly fries and unveiled how its done as he twirled a potato with an electric drill through a knife edge, Friday, March 19, 2010 during the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center. The sale continues through Saturday afternoon. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
It takes a lot of volunteers to run the food lines at the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center, Friday, March 19, 2010 as from left, Ryan Miller, Miriam Brown and Jacob Roth, members of the youth group at Normal's Mennonite Church, serves Julie Barnard and her family. The sale benefits the Mennonite Central Committee's relief efforts. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Mary Grabenstetter, of Metamora, left, looks at baskets as Katie Meiss, of Morton, helps her Saturday, March 21, 2009, at the 51st Illinois Relief Sale held at the Interstate center in Bloomington. (The Pantagraph, Carlos T. Miranda)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Pat Langhoff, of Bloomington, looks at a quilt Saturday, March 21, 2009, during the 51st Illinois Relief Sale held at the Interstate center in Bloomington. (The Pantagraph, Carlos T. Miranda)
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Linda Joose, Kathy and Emma Schwoerer and Delores Zehr, volunteers to the Mennonite Central Committee, made strawberry cheesecake as part of their efforts to prepare for this weekend's Mennonite Relief Sale that raises money to help the poor across the world. The event opens 5 p.m. Friday and runs all day Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. (Pantagraph, David Proeber)
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Mike Hutchings of Morton joined thousands who ate curly fries that were on sale during the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 15, 2008 at the Interstate Center. Hutchings bought three plates for his family. (Pantagraph, David Proeber)
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Amber Baer, 13, of Eureka, painted a bumble bee on the face of Marcerrus Thurmond of Delevan during the Mennonite Relief Sale, Saturday, March 15, 2008 at the Interstate Center. Thousands turned out to eat and buy auction items to support Mennonite worldwide relief efforts. (Pantagraph, David Proeber)
B MOSHER, The Pantagraph
Barb Karr, left, of Carlock, and Susie Wiss, right, of Goodfield, take away the flowers from the Flower Box booth towards the end of the Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, Illinois, Saturday afternoon (March 17, 2007). (Pantagraph/B Mosher)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Marnie Grove, of Washington, looks at quilts for auction during the annual Mennonite Relief Sale Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.
Stephanie Oberlander, The Pantagraph
Mennonite Relief sale volunteer, Linda Albrecht, of Gibson City, sorted through various booth signs Thursday afternoon in preparation for Friday and Saturday's sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Albrecht said her husband, Jerry, who is on the Mennonite Sale board of directors, is in charge of the signs.
Stephanie Oberlander, The Pantagraph
Donning her newly purchased Dr. Seuss hat, Heather Nunnally, 9, of Washburn, polished off the last few bites of curly fries she had, alongside her brother, Jon, 11, right, Friday evening at the Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.
Lori Ann Cook, The Pantagraph
Members of the Congerville Mennonite Church have been busy getting items ready for the Mennonite Relief Sale this weekend.
Dana L. Hoback, The Pantagraph
Ladies cut up pies to sell in slices at the Mennonite Relief Sale Friday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Partial schedule
Here is a partial schedule of events and other information for the 62nd Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale.
The birthday party for 105-year-old Pearl Rinkenberger at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community in rural Chenoa was full of laughter, hugs and stories about a woman whose advice to her great-grandson was "just remember to laugh."
1 of 2
John Koltveit laughs as he sugars freshly baked doughnuts during the 61st annual Mennonite Relief Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington in 2019.