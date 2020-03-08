BLOOOMINGTON — More than the usual quilts, crafts, pies and auction items will be at the 62nd Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale on March 20-21 at the Interstate Center.

In recognition of the Mennonite Central Committee beginning its relief work 100 years ago in what is now Ukraine, two traditional foods from that region will be available: borscht, a type of vegetable/beet soup, and zwieback, a sweet bread, said Ruthie Roth of Morton, sale executive secretary. She has been involved since the first sale in Congerville in 1959.

This year's theme is "Celebrating MCC's Century of Global Ministry in the Name of Christ."

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to stage such a large event and provide items for the popular auction that is part of it.

“Since the Mennonite Relief Sale is held in Bloomington, the Mennonite Church of Normal does a lot work,” said Gerry Schrock of the Normal church. “We’re exhausted at the end. … But we all work together. That’s the most important.”

More than 30 churches are involved, not just Mennonite but also Presbyterian, Methodist and “people of all walks of the Christian faith,” said Roth.

Eighty percent of the relief sale’s net proceeds go to the Mennonite Central Committee for its relief and service efforts providing for the needy in the United States and 53 other countries. The remaining 20 percent goes to organizations and food pantries in Central Illinois.

Parking is free and there is no admission charge.

Food is a big focus of the event, along with auctions of quilts, Amish-made furniture and other items and sales of craft items in the Ten Thousand Villages booth.

More than 2,400 people are expected for Friday evening’s barbecue chicken and fish dinner. About 7,500 pounds of whole-hog sausage will be seasoned, ground and stuffed for Saturday’s breakfast and for sale in the Butcher Shoppe.

Honey-smoked turkey, butterfly pork chops, beef strips, ribeye sandwiches, barbecue and hot dogs will be available.

Roth likes “everything” at the sale, which was founded by John Roth with help from her late husband, Don Roth.

“I really love it,” she said. “I help in all areas, especially quilts.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The quilts are a favorite of Schrock, who is a quilter and enlisted the aid of fellow members of a local quilt guild to contribute to the sale.

Members of the Mennonite Church of Normal made about 10 quilts for the auction and donated money that was used to buy 20 quilts in Pennsylvania that will be auctioned at the sale.

All together, about 100 quilts and wall hangings will be part of the sale. Among them is one sponsored by the Mennonite Relief Sale Board made by an Amish woman in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

“We have another beauty,” Roth said of the king-size quilts, in shades of pink, green and white, in an original design named “I Promised You a Rose Garden.”

The auction also will include toys, games, tools, antiques and special furniture, such as a large dining room set, a bedroom suite, lounge chair and lawn furniture.

The Dutch Market includes homemade pies, breads, cakes, homemade noodles, pfeffernuesse, divinity, fudge and unique jams and jellies.

“Our Mennonite youth group is all signed up,” said Schrock. In addition to helping in various aspects of the sale, “they bake cookies.”

According to the Mennonite Central Committee’s 2019 annual report, through its work:

• 54,161 people gained an improved water source.

• 144,956 people benefited from emergency and seasonal food assistance.

• 667,839 pounds of canned meat was provided to the poverty-stricken.

• 4,896 gardens were planted to help families.

• 22,029 relief kits helped families facing conflicts or disasters.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.